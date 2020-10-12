Twitter Tags Trump's Tweet On Coronavirus Immunity As 'Misleading' PA Images

Twitter has tagged one of President Donald Trump’s tweets as ‘misleading’, after he claimed he was now ‘immune’ to coronavirus.

On Sunday, October 11, Trump told his followers he’d received a ‘total and complete sign off from White House doctors’.

However, he went on to claim that he was now immune, adding, ‘that means I can’t get it and can’t give it.’

Twitter Tags Trump's Tweet On Coronavirus Immunity As 'Misleading' Donald Trump/Twitter

Several hours later, the tweet was hidden by administrators, who added a tag which labelled the message as ‘misleading’.

‘This tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19,’ the tag read.

‘However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible.’

A spokesperson confirmed that engagements with the tweet would be ‘significantly limited’ as a result of the tag.

Donald Trump PA Images

The tag also contained a link which led to a page explaining how coronavirus content is displayed on Twitter. The social media platform announced in May that it would tag posts from world leaders and public figures containing misleading of false information about COVID-19.

It was this policy which led to the Trump campaign being temporarily banned from posting on Twitter after they posted a video of the president claiming that children are ‘almost immune’ from coronavirus in August.

The POTUS shared the same message of immunity on his Facebook page, however the platform hasn’t taken any action against the post, despite it clearly violating its rules.

On Tuesday, October 6, Facebook did, however, remove a post in which he claimed the flu is more lethal than Covid-19.

Donald Trump PA Images

Trump also claimed to be immune from the virus in an interview with Fox News, in which he claimed he will immune ‘maybe for a long time, maybe for a short time, could be a lifetime.’

However, this claim is contradicted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says there’s no evidence to suggest that people are immune to the virus after being infected once. The organisation has specifically instructed people against assuming they will be immune.

Twitter has been working hard to prove to the public that it is ready for the upcoming election, by introducing its new policies which aim to curb disinformation from being spread on the platform. New policies introduced on October 8 are expected to vigorously fact check messages posted by the president during the final stint of the 2020 presidential campaign.