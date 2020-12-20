Twitter Tells Trump He Lost The Election To Biden On His Own Tweets
For some time now, Twitter has flagged a number of President Donald Trump’s tweets about the 2020 US election for containing misleading content.
Trump has repeatedly tweeted unsupported statements about the results of the US election, which he has continued to claim was impacted by election fraud. At the time of writing, there has been no evidence to support these claims.
Up until now, Twitter has added a warning label to such tweets, which read ‘multiple sources called this election differently’, linking out to news sources that give factual information regarding the election results.
However, now that the Electoral College has confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Twitter has changed this label to ‘election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential election’, leaving no room whatsoever for doubt.
For example, this label was attached to an inaccurate tweet from President Trump, which read, ‘the lie of the year is that Joe Biden won!’, linking out to news reports.
Two further flagged tweets read:
The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control.
Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of […] discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!).
There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA
The Electoral College officially confirmed President-elect Biden on Monday, December 14, following a series of attempts by Trump and his team to overthrow the results.
As per AP News, President-elect Biden made the following speech after his victory was affirmed:
Once again in America, the rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people have prevailed. Our democracy — pushed, tested, threatened — proved to be resilient, true, and strong.
However, even after this confirmation, there has so far been no concession from the White House, with Trump continuing to make unsupported fraud allegations.
A joint statement released November 12 by a group of national, state and private election officials states the 2020 election voting process has been ‘the most secure in American history’, adding, ‘There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
CreditsUS Elections/Twitter and 2 others
US Elections/Twitter
Joe Biden officially becomes US president-elect following Electoral College votes
AP
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
JOINT STATEMENT FROM ELECTIONS INFRASTRUCTURE GOVERNMENT COORDINATING COUNCIL & THE ELECTION INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR COORDINATING EXECUTIVE COMMITTEES