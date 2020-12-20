unilad
Advert

Twitter Tells Trump He Lost The Election To Biden On His Own Tweets

by : Julia Banim on : 20 Dec 2020 09:43
Twitter Tells Trump He Lost The Election To Biden On His Own TweetsTwitter Tells Trump He Lost The Election To Biden On His Own TweetsPA

For some time now, Twitter has flagged a number of President Donald Trump’s tweets about the 2020 US election for containing misleading content.

Trump has repeatedly tweeted unsupported statements about the results of the US election, which he has continued to claim was impacted by election fraud. At the time of writing, there has been no evidence to support these claims.

Advert

Up until now, Twitter has added a warning label to such tweets, which read ‘multiple sources called this election differently’, linking out to news sources that give factual information regarding the election results.

TrumpTrumpPA Images

However, now that the Electoral College has confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, Twitter has changed this label to ‘election officials have certified Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. Presidential election’, leaving no room whatsoever for doubt.

For example, this label was attached to an inaccurate tweet from President Trump, which read, ‘the lie of the year is that Joe Biden won!’, linking out to news reports.

Advert

Two further flagged tweets read:

The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control.

Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of […] discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!).

There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA

Twitter Tells Trump He Lost The Election To Biden On His Own TweetsTwitter Tells Trump He Lost The Election To Biden On His Own Tweets@realDonaldTrump/Twitter

The Electoral College officially confirmed President-elect Biden on Monday, December 14, following a series of attempts by Trump and his team to overthrow the results.

Advert

As per AP News, President-elect Biden made the following speech after his victory was affirmed:

Once again in America, the rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people have prevailed. Our democracy — pushed, tested, threatened — proved to be resilient, true, and strong.

However, even after this confirmation, there has so far been no concession from the White House, with Trump continuing to make unsupported fraud allegations.

BidenBidenPA Images
Advert

A joint statement released November 12 by a group of national, state and private election officials states the 2020 election voting process has been ‘the most secure in American history’, adding, ‘There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Mia Khalifa Filmed ‘Using Face Mask To Pick Up Dog Poo, Then Putting It On Her Face’
News

Mia Khalifa Filmed ‘Using Face Mask To Pick Up Dog Poo, Then Putting It On Her Face’

Woman Whose Jet Skiing Boyfriend Was Arrested During Lockdown Wants To Marry Him
Life

Woman Whose Jet Skiing Boyfriend Was Arrested During Lockdown Wants To Marry Him

Brazilian Supreme Court Rules Anti-Vaxxers Will Be Banned From Public Spaces
News

Brazilian Supreme Court Rules Anti-Vaxxers Will Be Banned From Public Spaces

Naked Man Wearing Only A Panda Head Filmed Rollerblading On Highway
Viral

Naked Man Wearing Only A Panda Head Filmed Rollerblading On Highway

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Election, Now, president trump, Twitter, warning

Credits

US Elections/Twitter and 2 others

  1. US Elections/Twitter

    Joe Biden officially becomes US president-elect following Electoral College votes

  2. AP

    Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost

  3. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

    JOINT STATEMENT FROM ELECTIONS INFRASTRUCTURE GOVERNMENT COORDINATING COUNCIL & THE ELECTION INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR COORDINATING EXECUTIVE COMMITTEES

 