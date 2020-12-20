Twitter Tells Trump He Lost The Election To Biden On His Own Tweets

The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control.

Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of […] discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!).

There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA