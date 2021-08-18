Twitter Will Allow Taliban Account As Long As They Don’t ‘Glorify Violence’

Twitter/PA Images

Twitter, unlike other social media sites, has announced that it will allow Taliban accounts as long as they are not used to ‘glorify violence’.

Other platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Facebook, who own Whatsapp and Instagram too, have banned or terminated accounts that belong to, promote or praise the Taliban.

Advert 10

However, Twitter has spoken out about why they will be allowing the Taliban to remain on their platform.

Twitter stated that it will ‘still continue to proactively enforce our rules and review content that may violate Twitter rules, specifically policies against glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam’.

Suhail Shaheen, a member of the negotiations team and political office spokesman for international media for the Taliban, has more than 358,500 followers on his Twitter page.

Advert 10

While the Taliban may not be banned from the site, Donald Trump was previously banned on the justification included in the statement above. The former president was banned after the January 6 Capitol Riots. Twitter subsequently received accusations of censorship from Trump supporters.

The Taliban, however, are allowed to remain active on the site due to Twitter saying that people in Afghanistan are using the platform to seek help and refuge.

On the contrary, Facebook, due to considering the militant group to be ‘dangerous’, has had the Taliban banned from its site for years.

Advert 10

On Tuesday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was sent a letter by Representative Doug Lamborn of Colorado’s fifth District, which detailed concerns about the decision to allow members of the Taliban to continue using the platform.

Lamborn accused the CEO of ‘blatant speech bias and double standards’ in reference to Twitter having previously banned former president Trump.

In the letter, Lamborn stated that in his view, it is ‘clear that the Taliban is a violent organisation’ and that any account associated with them should subsequently fall under Twitter’s violation of ‘engaging in or promoting acts on behalf of a violent organization’.

Advert 10

Representative Madison Cawthorn took to the platform to express similar outrage. He said, ‘Why on God’s green Earth does the Taliban spokesman have an active Twitter account but not the former President of the United States?’ He questioned ‘who’s side’ the ‘AMERICA BASED’ social media site was on.

A press conference took place in Kabul on Tuesday that addressed the question of freedom of speech. The Taliban spokesman commented that ‘the question should be asked to those people who are claiming to be promoters of freedom of speech who do not allow publication of information. I can ask [the] Facebook company’.

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted the clip of the Taliban spokesman’s comments on his own Twitter, captioning the video, ‘LOL… Also not wrong.’

Advert 10

After 20 years, the Taliban have seized control of Afghanistan, having rapidly taken over the country in just 10 days.

Kabul was the last major city to be occupied and has since been the setting of absolute chaos. After the militant group took hold of the capital, the city saw hundreds of people flock to the airport to try to force their way onboard evacuation flights.