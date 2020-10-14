Two And A Half Men Star Conchata Ferrell Dead At 77
Conchata Ferrell, best known for playing Berta on the American sitcom Two and a Half Men, has died aged 77.
The actor passed away on Monday, October 12, following complications from a cardiac arrest she suffered earlier this year. She died at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California while surrounded by family.
In July, her husband Arnie revealed the actor had suffered a cardiac arrest in May which led to her spending four weeks in the Intensive Care Unit. She was later transferred to a long-term treatment centre.
Ferrell, who was also a regular on the sixth season of LA Law, earned two Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy nominations in 2005 and 2007 for her role as the straight-talking housekeeper Berta.
She appeared in more than 200 episodes of Two and a Half Men between 2003 and 2015, starring alongside Jon Cryer, Angus T. Jones, Charlie Sheen and later Ashton Kutcher.
Her Two and a Half Men co-star Cryer paid tribute to Ferrell following the news of her death, saying:
She was a beautiful human.
Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths.
I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.
Former star Sheen added:
An absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend, a shocking and painful loss. Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your ‘people’ keeping was perfect.
Throughout her career, Ferrell also appeared in shows such as Good Times, ER, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, BJ and the Bear and Grace and Frankie. She rose to fame off-Broadway as an original member of the Circle Repertory Theatre and later earned a number of awards for her appearance as Gertrude Blum in Edward J. Moore’s The Sea Horse.
Marshall W. Mason, founding artistic director of Circle Repertory Theatre, described Ferrell as their ‘first home-grown star.’
According to Deadline, Mason added:
Conchata Ferrell was exactly the kind of artist for whom we created our theater – a deeply honest performer who would inspire our playwrights to create roles for her
Warner Bros., which produced Two and a Half Men, was among those paying tribute to Ferrell as it tweeted:
We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever.
Ferrell is survived by husband Arnie and their daughter Samantha. Rest in peace.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677