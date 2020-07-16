Two And A Half Men’s Conchata Ferrell Fighting For Life After Heart Attack Warner Bros.

Conchata Ferrell, known for playing Berta in the American sitcom Two and a Half Men, is fighting for her life after suffering a heart attack.

Advert

Conchata’s husband, Arnie, revealed the actor was taken to hospital in May due to an ilness related to an infection she battled towards the end of last year and into January.

After a couple of days in intensive care, the 77-year-old went into cardiac arrest, which is said to have lasted 10 minutes. Conchata then remained in the ICU for four weeks.

Conchata Ferrell Warner Bros.

Arnie told TMZ Conchata has recently been transferred to long-term treatment centre, which he described as a respiratory unit. The 77-year-old actor is on a respirator and dialysis, and though she is stable, semi-conscious and somewhat aware of her surroundings, she cannot talk or communicate.

Advert

While Arnie is able to speak to Conchata’s nurse frequently, he is not allowed to visit his wife due to the coronavirus outbreak. Conchata has not been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Arnie commented:

It’s going to be a while before there’s any recovery. It’s all neurological. There’s nothing we can do to speed it up the process. We are hoping for the best.

Conchata Ferrell Warner Bros.

After falling ill towards the end of last year, Conchata was bedridden and unable to get back on her feet for some weeks. She had physical therapy with nurses several times a day, with Arnie by her side every step of the way.

The 77-year-old played the foul-mouthed housekeeper Berta in Two and a Half Men throughout the entirety of the show, which spanned from 2003 to 2015. She starred alongside Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones, and later Ashton Kutcher.

Our thoughts are with Conchata’s friends and family at this time.