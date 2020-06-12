Two Arrested After Driver Films Themselves Going 201mph On M23 In Audi RS6
Two men from Sussex have been arrested after the driver of an Audi RS6 filmed themselves heading down the M23 at speeds of 201 mph.
Mobile phone footage that has shocked social media users shows the £92,000 car accelerating to nearly three times the legal speed limit, posing a serious danger to others on the road.
Sussex Police launched an investigation into the incident after the footage went viral, and were able to locate and seize the vehicle in question following enquiries. Officers have also arrested two suspects in relation to the incident.
A 38-year-old man from Crawley has now been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has since been released under police investigation, pending further enquiries.
Another man from Horsham – also 38 – has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving. This second suspect has been released on conditional bail until July 9, with further enquiries pending.
In a police statement, Chief Inspector Michael Hodder from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit said:
As part of this complex investigation, we have pursued a number of lines of enquiry which has led to the arrest of two suspects.
However, our enquiries are ongoing and we are still urging anyone with any information about the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Checkmate.
Those with any further information may also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through making a report online.
You can watch the footage for yourself below:
Chief Inspector Hodder continued:
Speeding is one of the four most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions, and we will not tolerate these offences on our roads.
While the vast majority of motorists stay within the speed limits, there is a small minority who put themselves and others at risk. There is no excuse for speeding at any time, and we will actively investigate any offences committed.
According to figures from The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, inappropriate speed contributes to approximately 11% of all injury collisions that are reported to the police, with 15% of crashes resulting in serious injury and 24% resulting in fatalities.
These figures account for both ‘excessive speed’ – i.e. when the driver exceeds the legal speed limit – as well as driving within the speed limit at times when this is too fast for the conditions of the road, for example during poor weather conditions or when there are lots of pedestrians about.
Those wishing to report an incidents of dangerous or antisocial driving can do so through the Operation Crackdown website.
Topics: News, Audi, Audi RS6, Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, Crime, M23, Now, speeding, Sussex Police
