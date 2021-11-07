Two Boys Arrested After ‘Stopping Traffic With Fake Gun’
Two boys out of a group of four have been arrested after they allegedly stopped traffic with a fake gun.
At around 10.00am on Saturday, November 6, police were called to Reedswood Retail Park in Walsall, West Midlands, where they detained four children.
Motorists claim the group of boys had thrown stones at some vehicles, as well as waving a fake firearm around, which had reportedly been painted black to look more realistic.
The children are said to have shouted comments such as, ‘Stop, give me your van!’ towards the oncoming traffic.
Alongside the toy gun, a kitchen knife was also discovered in the backpack of one of the boys, Metro reports.
Two of the four boys, aged 11 and 12, were subsequently arrested. One for the possession of a knife, and the other for the possession of an imitation gun.
Officials escorted the other two boys, who were aged 12 and seven, home to their parents.
According to the report posted to Twitter by West Midlands Police, armed police attended the scene as motorists believed the gun was genuine.
It was also reported that staff inside the retail park had been threatened by the group too.
Sergeant Ben Dolan, of West Midlands Police, noted how ‘concerning’ the incident was ‘given the ages of the children involved’.
He stated:
These children may have thought it was some kind of game or fun to be pointing a fake gun at people but this caused great concern.
And it’s ended with four boys being stopped by armed police which must have been pretty scary for them.
Dolan said it was ‘really important’ for parents to ‘speak to their children about the dangers of carrying imitation guns and knives’. ‘They can get themselves in very serious trouble,’ he said.
West Midlands Police shared a link to its #LifeOrKnife site, which raises awareness of the dangers of knife crime and how ‘just 30 seconds can change a life’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, no-article-matching, Now