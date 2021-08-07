Two Brothers Killed By Train During Memorial For Other Brother Struck In Same Spot
Two brothers in North Carolina have fallen to the same fate as their middle brother after being struck by a train in the same place.
Pablo Tiquiram Us, 29, and Jose Chilambalam Tiquiram Us, 20, were mourning the death of their brother, Baltazar, and visited the same spot where the 27-year-old had been struck by a train on July 26.
While visiting the site their brother had passed away at, tragically Pablo and Jose were also struck by a train and died from their injuries. The incident came just a week after Baltazar’s accident.
Baltazar was reportedly in a vehicle at the time of his death, while his two brothers were on foot.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department received a call early Tuesday morning, August 3, about two people being struck by a LYNX Blue Line train.
The following day, police confirmed the two people who had died were Pablo and Jose. Sergeant Adam Jones said at a press conference, ‘They had been memorializing their brother on the one-week anniversary of his death and they were conducting a memorial out by the site where he was killed.’
He continued, as per PEOPLE:
Unfortunately, the two brothers were also struck by a train while they were on foot and they both succumbed to their injuries pretty quickly.
I cannot imagine losing three of your children – three of your siblings — within a week to such tragic circumstances.
Jones added that ‘impairment was involved’ in Tuesday’s fatal accident and advised residents, ‘If you have been drinking, please do not drive.’
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Charlotte, no-article-matching, North Carolina, US News