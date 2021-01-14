Two Virginia Cops Arrested For Taking Part In Capitol Riots US District Court/PA Images

Two police officers from Virginia have been arrested for taking selfies during the Capitol riots in Washington D.C. last week and then bragging about it on social media.

Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker are both employed by the Rocky Mount Police Department, however they were placed on leave when it became apparent they had attended the riots, which led to the death of five people, including a fellow police officer.

On Wednesday, January 13, both Robertson and Fracker were charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority, as well as disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Two Cops Arrested For Taking Part In Capitol Riots

According to reports, Robertson took to Facebook to share a picture of himself and Fracker posing in front of a statue of John Stark.

‘CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business,’ he wrote, as per MailOnline

‘The right IN ONE DAY took the f*cking US Capitol. Keep poking us.’



In a post, which has since been deleted, Fracker is reported to have written, ‘Lol to anyone who’s possibly concerned about the picture of me going around…. sorry I hate freedom? Sorry I fought hard for it and lost friends for it? not like I did anything illegal, WAY too much to lose to go there but, y’all do what you feel you need to lol

‘And a foot note: I can protest for what I believe in and still support your protest for what you believe in. Just saying…after all, I fought for the right to do it… [sic]’

Two Cops Arrested For Taking Part In Capitol Riots

Both Robertson and Fracker are believed to have entered the government building at around 2pm, and claim they were escorted in by Capitol Police, who showed them around and told them, ‘As long as you stay here, you’re fine,’ as per the Roanoke Times.

Robertson told the publication that both of them stayed within the cordoned areas, and condemned those who turned to violence.

‘The Capitol building is as big as our town. Where I was at, there was no violence. There was no fighting with police officers. The door was wide open and police officers were actually handing bottles of water out to people that came in,’ he said.

Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Police confirmed that both men had been arrested for their involvement in the riots.

‘Two Rocky Mount Police Department officers were charged by federal authorities with misdemeanors stemming from their presence at an event in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021,’ the statement read.

‘The Town’s review of this matter is ongoing and the officers remain on administrative leave.’

