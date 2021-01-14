unilad
Advert

Two Virginia Cops Arrested For Taking Part In Capitol Riots

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 14 Jan 2021 09:08
Two Virginia Cops Arrested For Taking Part In Capitol RiotsTwo Virginia Cops Arrested For Taking Part In Capitol RiotsUS District Court/PA Images

Two police officers from Virginia have been arrested for taking selfies during the Capitol riots in Washington D.C. last week and then bragging about it on social media.

Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker are both employed by the Rocky Mount Police Department, however they were placed on leave when it became apparent they had attended the riots, which led to the death of five people, including a fellow police officer.

Advert

On Wednesday, January 13, both Robertson and Fracker were charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building without lawful authority, as well as disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Two Cops Arrested For Taking Part In Capitol RiotsTwo Cops Arrested For Taking Part In Capitol RiotsThomas Robertson/Facebook

According to reports, Robertson took to Facebook to share a picture of himself and Fracker posing in front of a statue of John Stark.

‘CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business,’ he wrote, as per MailOnline

Advert

‘The right IN ONE DAY took the f*cking US Capitol. Keep poking us.’

US District Court

In a post, which has since been deleted, Fracker is reported to have written, ‘Lol to anyone who’s possibly concerned about the picture of me going around…. sorry I hate freedom? Sorry I fought hard for it and lost friends for it? not like I did anything illegal, WAY too much to lose to go there but, y’all do what you feel you need to lol

‘And a foot note: I can protest for what I believe in and still support your protest for what you believe in. Just saying…after all, I fought for the right to do it… [sic]’

Advert
Two Cops Arrested For Taking Part In Capitol RiotsTwo Cops Arrested For Taking Part In Capitol RiotsJacob Fracker/Facebook

Both Robertson and Fracker are believed to have entered the government building at around 2pm, and claim they were escorted in by Capitol Police, who showed them around and told them, ‘As long as you stay here, you’re fine,’ as per the Roanoke Times.

Robertson told the publication that both of them stayed within the cordoned areas, and condemned those who turned to violence.

‘The Capitol building is as big as our town. Where I was at, there was no violence. There was no fighting with police officers. The door was wide open and police officers were actually handing bottles of water out to people that came in,’ he said.

Advert
Trump Supporters Storm US CapitolTrump Supporters Storm US CapitolPA Images

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Police confirmed that both men had been arrested for their involvement in the riots.

‘Two Rocky Mount Police Department officers were charged by federal authorities with misdemeanors stemming from their presence at an event in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021,’ the statement read.

‘The Town’s review of this matter is ongoing and the officers remain on administrative leave.’

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Becomes First Ever President To Be Impeached Twice
News

Donald Trump Becomes First Ever President To Be Impeached Twice

Donald Trump Jr. Asks Elon Musk To Set Up Social Network His Dad Can Join
Technology

Donald Trump Jr. Asks Elon Musk To Set Up Social Network His Dad Can Join

Congresswoman’s Panic Buttons Were Removed From Her Office Before Riot, Says Chief Of Staff
News

Congresswoman’s Panic Buttons Were Removed From Her Office Before Riot, Says Chief Of Staff

Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered
News

Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: News, Capitol Riots

Credits

Daily Mail

  1. Daily Mail

    Two Virginia police officers are charged after taking a selfie during Capitol riot and 'boasting they were "f***ing proud" of it on Facebook'

 