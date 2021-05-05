unilad
Two Dead After Plane Crashes Into Mississippi Home

by : Emily Brown on : 05 May 2021 09:11
Two Dead After Plane Crashes Into Home

Two people have died after a plane crashed into a home in Mississippi. 

Officials are said to have been notified of the incident at around 11:20pm local time on Tuesday, May 4, with reports saying that an aircraft had crashed on Annie Christie Drive, located in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Hattiesburg police released an emergency notice on Twitter following the incident, reporting of a ‘downed aircraft’ and revealing the incident involved a small civilian aircraft.

The tweet explained: ‘When emergency crews arrived on scene, it was confirmed that a civilian aircraft had crashed into a home.’

The surrounding area, consisting of Edwards street from Barkley Road to Collins Street, as well as all of Annie Christie Drive, has been closed to traffic by police on the scene. Local residents are being advised not to touch or remove any debris.

In a tweet posted in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Hattiesburg PD wrote:

If you find any debris or wreckage in your yard or property that you believe is connected to the crash, do not touch or remove it, and please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-467-7556.

No additional details are available at this time.

Speaking to WDAM, Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore confirmed there had been deaths in the crash, though did not immediately say how many. Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade later confirmed two people had died.

Police have now contacted the Federal Aviation Administration, which will handle the investigation.

Emily Brown

    Fatalities confirmed after small plane crashes into Hattiesburg home

 