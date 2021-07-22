Two Extreme Heat Warnings Issued By Met Office As Scorching Temperatures Rise
The Met Office has issued two warnings as Britain’s heatwave looks likely to give way to thunderstorms and flooding.
Opinion has been split about the hot weather, which has reached highs of more than 30°C. The Met Office has now issued another warning to people who enjoy the sunny weather, stating they should be careful of sunburn, heat exhaustion, dehydration, nausea, and other heat-related illnesses.
The second warning from the authority focuses on the aftermath of this heat. The Met Office has warned that the South West England and Wales will face ‘widespread and locally torrential’ downpours over the weekend. In fact, 100mm of rainfall is expected in some areas, and the bad weather will spread across England throughout the weekend.
On top of the yellow weather warning for rain in central and southern parts of England and Wales, there will be hail and lightning in some areas.
Met Office Deputy Chief Operational Meteorologist David Oliver said in a statement:
This yellow rain warning comes as temperatures are set to dip for many areas over the weekend. A spell of rain, heavy in places perhaps with some thunder, moves in from the southwest late on Friday and into Saturday.
This is followed up by an unsettled weekend for much of England and Wales with showers breaking out widely. Some very heavy showers or thunderstorms are on the cards, especially during Sunday. However, farther north it is set to stay mainly dry with some fine weather, although it will not be as hot as has been seen recently.
The worst of the weather is expected on Sunday, and the Met Office warned that there is ‘chance of some flooding as well as poor travel conditions due to surface water. Lightning and hail are expected to be additional hazards’.
