Two Families Will Be Able To Meet Outside From March 29

The UK government has announced plans to relax lockdown restrictions nationwide from March 29, including allowing two families to meet outside.

From March 8, people will be allowed to meet up with one person from another household within an outdoor public space for the purposes of socialising, rather than exercise-only.

Three weeks later, on March 29, two families will be allowed to meet up in groups of any size, as long as it remains outdoors. Meanwhile, the rule of six will apply to groups of more than two families.

Elsewhere in the plan, the government announced plans to reopen all schools in England on March 8, including outdoor after school sports, and from March 29, outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts will also be permitted to reopen.

Speaking on Sky News following the announcement, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the ‘gradual’ lifting of measures was purposely ‘slow and deliberate’ to ensure this will be the last national lockdown.

‘The PM has tasked us to not only deliver the largest vaccination programme in history of the NHS, but to look at variant vaccines that may be needed as an autumn booster if we need it,’ he said.

‘I am confident that if we do this cautiously and we do it based on the data and evidence, it will be sustainable, and it will be the last time we enter a lockdown because of COVID-19.’

When asked whether families who don’t live near each other will be allowed to travel to see each other from March 29, Zahawi was careful to say that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would setting out the finer details later in the day.

‘This is outdoor versus indoor – we have plenty of evidence to suggest the transmission is much lower outdoors. It is allowing two families to come together outdoors, or the rule of six, and it is a national rule rather than a regional or tiered rule,’ he said.

‘So I think the important thing is to wait for the prime minister this afternoon in parliament and also this evening on the detail. As long as it’s outdoors and it’s two families, then that is what will be permitted if the four tests continue to be delivered on.’

Boris Johnson is set to address the House of Commons at 3.30pm and lead a Downing Street news conference at 7pm.

