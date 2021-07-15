Two Found Dead At Versace Mansion In Miami

PA

Police in Florida have launched an investigation after two men were found dead in a hotel room at the famous Versace Mansion.

The mansion, located in South Beach, Miami, is known for being the spot where fashion designer Gianni Versace was infamously shot and killed by gunman Andrew Cunanan on this day, July 15, in 1997.

The two men were discovered at the mansion, which has since been transformed into the luxury boutique hotel The Villa Casa Casuarina, the day before the anniversary of Versace’s shooting on Wednesday, July 14.

Miami Beach police and fire rescue responded to the scene just after 1.00pm local time after receiving a report that housekeeping staff had come across the two men. Detectives launched an investigation after assessing the scene, which was contained to one of the hotel’s 10 rooms.

A spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police Department, Ernesto Rodriguez, told Insider the rest of the property remained open as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not identified the men or released any information on how they died, so it is unclear whether the deaths are in any way connected to the death of Versace in 1997.

The designer was returning home from the New Cafe 24 years ago and was climbing the steps to his home when serial killer Cunanan shot him in the head and killed him, Versace was 50 years old.

Just over a week later, the gunman, who was suspected of killing four other men, took his own life.

The mansion was built in 1930 before being purchased by Versace in 1992. It began operating as a boutique hotel in 2015.