Two Holidaymakers Fined $25,000 For Faking Covid Vaccination Documents

Two American travellers have been fined $25,000 after providing fake COVID-19 vaccination documents.

The two unnamed passengers arrived in Toronto from the US during the week of July 18, 2021, and were fined by for non-compliance with entry requirements.

Each traveller was handed a total of four fines, for giving false information relating to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests, and for failing to comply with requirements to stay at a government-authorized accommodation and undergo on-arrival testing.

Back in January, the Government of Canada implemented travel requirements so that all incoming travellers must give a negative COVID test before boarding a flight.

Furthermore, those arriving by plane have to stay at a government-approved hotel for a period of three nights, or until they are able to provide negative COVID test. A stay that can prove costly.

However, since July 5, Canada has introduced certain exemptions for travellers who had been fully vaccinated travellers.

Those wanting to be considered for the relaxed quarantine and testing requirements must be able to meet all criteria, including the electronic submission of their proof of vaccination documentation into ArriveCAN prior to arrival at the port of entry.

As per a press release from the Government of Canada:

All travellers arriving in Canada are obligated by Canadian law to respond truthfully to all questions. Providing false information and/or documents to a Government of Canada official upon entry to Canada or making false statements or presenting fraudulent documents, such as vaccination credentials, is a serious offence and may result in fines and/or criminal charges.

According to this press release, the Government of Canada ‘will continue to investigate incidents reported’ going forward, ‘and will not hesitate to take enforcement action where it is warranted to protect the health of Canadians from the further spread of COVID-19 and its variants of concern’.