Two Men Arrested For Hiding ‘Poison Pills’ In Women’s Takeaway Kebabs

Two men have been arrested in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, after three women discovered tablets hidden in a takeaway kebab.

Police say the women, all in their 20s, found a number of pills in their food when they were returning home after a night out.

They had bought the kebabs from Istanbul Grill, in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, in the early hours of Sunday, December 29.

The three women quickly reported the shocking discovery to police, who have since arrested two local men, aged 30 and 42, on suspicion of administering poison with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Police have since sought to reassure the public.

Chief Inspector Jon Carter, of Sussex Police, said:

I understand this incident may cause concern. However, police have taken prompt action to protect the public with the arrest of two people, and are working with partners, especially in the District Council, to enhance protective measures.

He added:

The investigation is at an early stage, and exactly what happened, and the motivations of those involved are not yet fully understood. However, there is nothing to suggest that any other food outlets are involved, or that there is any link with any particular section of the wider community. Local officers will be present in the area, and I would ask for the support of the public in allowing officers to investigate this matter.

According to the women who discovered the pills, they had been eating the kebabs when they came across a blue capsule within the meat of the kebab. Opening the capsule when they got home, the women discovered four pills inside. Noticing a funny taste, one woman apparently spat out her mouthful of food and found another pill.

According to another statement from police, as per MailOnline, the two men who were arrested were interviewed by officers and subsequently released on bail with conditions until January 27, while police continue their investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident, or who believes they may have been affected, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 344 of 29/12.

