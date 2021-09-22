Two Men Arrested For Trying To Smuggle A ‘Boot Full Of KFC’ Into Auckland

New Zealand Police/Alamy

Two men have been arrested after being found with a car ‘boot full of KFC’ and cash, in an alleged attempt to smuggle it into Auckland.

Police initially apprehended the men as they were trying to cross the border into Auckland, amid New Zealand‘s strict coronavirus lockdown.

Upon being intersected by police, the men allegedly tried to flee. However, when they were caught and their car searched, police discovered a large sum of cash, some empty ounce bags and also a bizarre amount of Kentucky Fried Chicken in the boot of the vehicle.

Alamy

New Zealand has currently been in a level four lockdown for a month, and residents of the country have been unable to order takeaway food as a result of the strict regulations, The Guardian reports.

According to the outlet, due to the rules around covid, fast food such as KFC is an almost illicit substance and its value has seemingly increased.

Just last week, another man was arrested for trying to cross the boundary into Auckland, having been in pursuit of finding a McDonald’s.

A police spokesperson noted that officers had pursued the KFC car due to the vehicle looking ‘suspicious’.

They stated:

Upon seeing the police car, the vehicle did a U-turn and sped off trying to evade police. The vehicle was searched and police located the cash, alongside empty ounce bags and a large amount of takeaways.

The vehicle was found containing a large number of the chain’s fries, up to 10 tubs of coleslaw and ‘at least’ three buckets of chicken, according to police evidence photographs.

Despite the humour which can be found in an arrest relating partly to fried chicken, the discovery of the popular chain’s food was a serious violation of New Zealand’s coronavirus lockdown laws.

The men could subsequently face a fine of up to $4,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, due to breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

According to The Guardian, police stated that further charges are to be expected when the men do eventually appear in court.