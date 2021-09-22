unilad
Advert

Two Men Arrested For Trying To Smuggle A ‘Boot Full Of KFC’ Into Auckland

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 22 Sep 2021 12:12
New Zealand Police/AlamyNew Zealand Police/Alamy

Two men have been arrested after being found with a car ‘boot full of KFC’ and cash, in an alleged attempt to smuggle it into Auckland. 

Police initially apprehended the men as they were trying to cross the border into Auckland, amid New Zealand‘s strict coronavirus lockdown.

Advert

Upon being intersected by police, the men allegedly tried to flee. However, when they were caught and their car searched, police discovered a large sum of cash, some empty ounce bags and also a bizarre amount of Kentucky Fried Chicken in the boot of the vehicle.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - Mar 21, 2019: Auckland / New Zealand - March 21 2019: KFC restaurant in The Hub - (Wirestock/Alamy)Alamy

New Zealand has currently been in a level four lockdown for a month, and residents of the country have been unable to order takeaway food as a result of the strict regulations, The Guardian reports.

According to the outlet, due to the rules around covid, fast food such as KFC is an almost illicit substance and its value has seemingly increased.

Advert

Just last week, another man was arrested for trying to cross the boundary into Auckland, having been in pursuit of finding a McDonald’s.

A police spokesperson noted that officers had pursued the KFC car due to the vehicle looking ‘suspicious’.

They stated:

Advert

Upon seeing the police car, the vehicle did a U-turn and sped off trying to evade police.

The vehicle was searched and police located the cash, alongside empty ounce bags and a large amount of takeaways.

The vehicle was found containing a large number of the chain’s fries, up to 10 tubs of coleslaw and ‘at least’ three buckets of chicken, according to police evidence photographs.

Despite the humour which can be found in an arrest relating partly to fried chicken, the discovery of the popular chain’s food was a serious violation of New Zealand’s coronavirus lockdown laws.

Advert

The men could subsequently face a fine of up to $4,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, due to breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

According to The Guardian, police stated that further charges are to be expected when the men do eventually appear in court.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Schitt’s Creek Cast Reunite At Emmys With Hilarious ‘Teleprompter Failure’
Film and TV

Schitt’s Creek Cast Reunite At Emmys With Hilarious ‘Teleprompter Failure’

Bo Burnham’s Inside Got Emmy Snub Last Night And People Can’t Believe What Won Instead
Film and TV

Bo Burnham’s Inside Got Emmy Snub Last Night And People Can’t Believe What Won Instead

Restaurants Will Be Banned From Keeping Tips Meant For Staff Under New Law
News

Restaurants Will Be Banned From Keeping Tips Meant For Staff Under New Law

Footage Shows Unusual Things In Japan Including Cat Islands And Haunted Apartments
Life

Footage Shows Unusual Things In Japan Including Cat Islands And Haunted Apartments

Topics: News, Auckland, border, Coronavirus, COVID-19, New Zealand

Credits

The Guardian

  1. The Guardian

    New Zealand police arrest pair trying to enter Auckland with ‘large amount’ of KFC

 