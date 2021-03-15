Two Men Charged With Assaulting US Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick Who Died During Riots

He loved his job with the U.S. Capitol Police, and was very passionate about it. He also had an incredible work ethic. He was very serious about showing up to work on time and refused to call out sick unless absolutely necessary.

Our loss of Brian will leave a large hole in our hearts.

The tremendous support we have received from the U.S. Capitol Police, the law enforcement community, and the community as a whole has been overwhelmingly warm and generous. We’re very grateful for everyone’s kindness during this difficult time.