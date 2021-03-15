unilad
Two Men Charged With Assaulting US Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick Who Died During Riots

by : Emily Brown on : 15 Mar 2021 15:31
Two Men Charged With Assaulting US Capitol Cop Who Died During RiotsUnited States Capitol Police/PA Images

Two men have been charged for allegedly assaulting US Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick before he passed away following the January 6 riots. 

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of West Virginia, were arrested on Sunday, March 14, in connection with the case.

The two men are set to appear in court today, March 15, after being charged for allegedly attacking Sicknick with bear spray – a non-lethal deterrent designed to stop aggressive behaviour in bears.

pro trump supportersPA Images

According to arrest papers obtained by The Washington Post, per Forbes, Khater and Tanios allegedly used the spray against multiple officers during the insurrection, which saw Donald Trump supporters storm the US Capitol.

In a statement released towards the end of last month, US Capitol Police said that it was ‘awaiting toxicology results and continue[s] to work with other government agencies regarding the death investigation.’ The officer’s cause of death is yet to be determined.

The department added: 

Officer Sicknick’s family has asked for privacy during this difficult time and that the spreading of misinformation stop regarding the cause of his death. The Department and the Sicknick family appreciate the outpouring of support for our fallen officer.

Initial reports about Sicknick’s death suggest he may have been hit by a fire extinguisher as protestors flooded the Capitol building, though investigators reportedly later came to suspect that a chemical irritant may have been to blame.

Court documents cited by The Post quote Khater telling Tanios to ‘Give me that bear sh*t’ – an apparent reference to bear spray. Khater was also allegedly recorded using a spray on Sicknick.

In a statement released after Sicknick’s death, his family described him as a ‘lovely, humble soul.’

Officer Brian Sicknick's memorialPA Images

They commented:

He loved his job with the U.S. Capitol Police, and was very passionate about it. He also had an incredible work ethic. He was very serious about showing up to work on time and refused to call out sick unless absolutely necessary.

Our loss of Brian will leave a large hole in our hearts.

The tremendous support we have received from the U.S. Capitol Police, the law enforcement community, and the community as a whole has been overwhelmingly warm and generous. We’re very grateful for everyone’s kindness during this difficult time.

Khater and Tanios reportedly face charges for assault, obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder.

