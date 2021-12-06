unilad
Advert

Two Met Police Officers Receive Jail Sentence For Photos Of Murdered Sisters

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Dec 2021 18:17
Two Met Police Officers Receive Jail Sentence For Photos Of Murdered SistersAlamy

Two Metropolitan police officers have been jailed after sharing photos from the crime scene of murdered sisters. 

Former Metropolitan Police constables Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Jamie Lewis, 33, took photos of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman after they were killed in Fryent Country Park in Wembley last summer.

Advert

The officers had been assigned to guard the area where the sisters were attacked and reportedly took photographs of the deceased women after entering the crime scene without authorisation in the early hours of June 7, 2020.

In a hearing at the Old Bailey, per The Independent, the court heard that Jaffer and Lewis then shared images of the victims with other police officers in person, as well as with colleagues and friends via WhatsApp.

According to Judge Mark Lucraft QC, the Recorder of London, the men also made ‘distasteful’ comments about the victims in messages on WhatsApp, and enabled murderer Danyal Hussain to claim they may have contaminated evidence at the crime scene.

Advert

Both former officers pleaded guilty last month to misconduct in public office, and they have since been formally dismissed from the Metropolitan Police. Jaffer and Lewis have also been barred from serving as police officers again in the future.

The former officers were each sentenced to two years and nine months in jail, with the judge saying they not only risked the integrity of the crime scene, but ‘wholly disregarded’ the victims’ privacy.

Police in London (Alamy)Alamy

Lucraft argued the pair shared the photographs ‘for what could only have been some sort of cheap thrill, kudos, a kick or bragging rights’, and that they had undermined trust in policing by doing so.

Advert

The judge added: ‘The public expects, and rightly so, the highest of standards from police officers. I am sure there will be many thousands of officers in police forces in this country and abroad utterly horrified by your actions. It is appalling and inexplicable conduct.’

Defence barristers for the former officers argued for their prison sentences to be suspended, but Lucraft said immediate imprisonment was the ‘only appropriate sentence’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse Responds To LeBron James’ Comments On Him Crying In Court
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Responds To LeBron James’ Comments On Him Crying In Court

Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Has Died From Brain Tumour
Celebrity

Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Has Died From Brain Tumour

Michigan School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Suspect Gets Court-Appointed Lawyer After Parents Only Hire Their Own
News

Michigan School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Suspect Gets Court-Appointed Lawyer After Parents Only Hire Their Own

New Arthur’s Law Will See Parents That Kill Children Never Released From Prison
News

New Arthur’s Law Will See Parents That Kill Children Never Released From Prison

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, Metropolitan Police, Murder, Now, whatsapp

Credits

The Independent

  1. The Independent

    Met Police officers who shared photos of murdered sisters on WhatsApp jailed

 