Two More Police Officers Involved In Breonna Taylor's Death To Be Fired LMPD/Breonna Taylor/Twitter

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is said to be making moves to fire two of the detectives involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Detective Joshua Jaynes was the person who obtained the no-knock warrant on her home, while detective Myles Cosgrove was one of the officers who shot her.

Both men are reported to have received pre-termination letters from LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry, according to their lawyers.

Breonna Taylor PA Images

Jaynes had obtained a ‘no-knock’ search warrant, which allowed officers to enter Taylor’s home in the middle of the night without knocking or declaring they were law enforcement, based on information from a postal inspector that Taylor’s former boyfriend, a drug suspect, had been receiving packages at her address.

However, it was later discovered that Jaynes had not verified the information with the post office.

‘These are extreme violations of our policies, which endangered others,’ Gentry wrote, as per MailOnline. ‘Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the department. Your conduct has severely damaged the image our department has established within our community.’

Two More Police Officers Involved In Breonna Taylor's Death To Be Fired LMPD

None of the officers involved in Taylor’s death have been charged in relation to her killing, however one officer, Brett Hankison, faces a charge of wanton endangerment for firing recklessly into a neighbouring apartment. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge, but has been fired from the LMPD.

Jaynes’ attorney, Thomas Clay, confirmed he has a hearing with Chief Gentry on Thursday, December 31.

‘Detective Jaynes and I will show up for the pre-termination hearing to try to convince acting Chief Gentry that this action is unwarranted,’ Clay told the Courier Journal. ‘Jaynes did nothing wrong.’

Two More Police Officers Involved In Breonna Taylor's Death To Be Fired LMPD

Officers entered Taylor’s property and shot her dead on March 13 while serving a narcotics warrant, however no drugs or money were found in her home.

The then 26-year-old was shot at least three times after police entered her home in the middle of the night, while she and her boyfriend were in bed.

Thinking the police were intruders, Taylor’s boyfriend shot at the officers, injuring Officer John Mattingly, prompting both Mattingly and Cosgrove to open fire on the couple.

Breonna Taylor's Death Reminds Us Black Women Need Justice Too Breonna Taylor/Twitter

Her death prompted protests all over the world as part of the Black Lives Matter movement, predominantly because no one has ever been charged or held responsible for her untimely death.

Both Jaynes and Cosgrove face their pre-termination hearings tomorrow.

