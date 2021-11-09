Two Mothers Give Birth To Each Other’s Babies After ‘Nightmare’ IVF Swap

Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway/YouTube

Two mothers gave birth to the wrong baby after a ‘devastating’ mix-up occurred during the IVF process.

In September 2019, Daphna Cardinale gave birth to a baby girl, having gone through the process of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) at the California Center for Reproductive Health.

However, upon seeing the child, her husband Alexander knew something was wrong, but it was only months later, upon taking a DNA test that it was proven that the child was neither of theirs.

It was later revealed that the clinic had ‘done a child swap’, with the pair’s biological child having instead been carried by another couple.

Alamy

When Alexander first saw the baby, a video shared by his lawyer noted how the father felt like the ‘room shrank’ and ‘everything went numb’, Today reports.

By the time the baby turned two months old, Daphna decided to order a DNA test kit after Alexander couldn’t stop commenting on the baby’s appearance because of it having a much darker complexion and hair than their first born.

What the pair didn’t expect was to find out that the baby was neither of theirs.

Alex Wolf, the family’s lawyer, said:

The fertility clinic transferred to Daphna an embryo that belonged to […] strangers. [She] was, in other words, sort of an unwilling and unknowing surrogate for another couple’s baby.

Worried about where their embryo was, Wolf explained that another couple had actually carried Alexander and Daphna’s child to term.

Swapping photos with the family, they saw that similarly to their first child, the other baby had light skin and blond hair.

Daphna said:

I looked at her, and I was so aware that I just don’t know her, I didn’t know her at all. So I remember thinking I was like, ‘I don’t know you,’ which is a heartbreaking thing to think of your own daughter.

The two couples reportedly met up almost daily so each could see their biological child, however it was ultimately resolved that the babies should be with their biological families, Wolf explained.

Alamy

Daphna lamented how she and Alexander ‘missed everything’ in the ‘four months’ her biological daughter had been alive.

‘The whole new-born phase we missed with her. We missed the whole pregnancy,’ she said.

While happy to be reunited with her biological daughter, Daphna described the pain of ‘losing a baby at the same time that [she] was getting a baby’ and the sadness she felt for the other family too. ‘It’s truly an impossible nightmare,’ she said.

What upset Daphna most was having to explain the situation to her firstborn, Olivia, who was five years old when the babies were born.

Because Olivia had bonded with the first baby, Alexander said telling her the truth was ‘tough’ and ‘the biggest trauma’ for him.

The two families now reportedly see each other twice a month, in what are ‘complicated family dynamics’.

On Monday, November 8, a lawsuit against the IVF clinic was filed by the Cardinales, suing it and the doctor responsible for various offences including breach of contract, medical malpractice and negligence.

The Cardinales hope the lawsuit will ‘shine a spotlight on the issue’ and give an ‘understanding that we need to get regulation or regulations to govern fertility clinics’.

‘We want to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.’