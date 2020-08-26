Two People Fatally Shot During Kenosha Protests Last Night PA

Two people have been killed and another seriously injured by gunfire during a protest about the police shooting of Jacob Blake Jr in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Shots were reportedly fired at approximately 11.45pm on Tuesday, August 25, close to a gas station in the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road. The incident reportedly followed an altercation between protesters and armed men claiming to be guarding the gas station.

According to a press release from the Kenosha Police Department, the injuries sustained by the third individual are not life threatening. The names, ages and cities of residence for the three victims have yet to be determined.

As reported by The New York Times, Sheriff David Beth has stated that the investigation has been focused on the armed outside the gas station, revealing that investigators were looking through video footage taken prior to the shooting.

One of the victims was shot in the head and another in the chest. It has not been confirmed where the other person was shot, however footage uploaded to social media shows someone being shot in the arm.

Sheriff Beth told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

I feel very confident we’ll have him in a very short time.

The incident comes on the third night of protests in Kenosha after a police officer shot 29-year-old father Jacob Blake from behind at close range whilst he was getting into a vehicle in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is currently investigation the shooting of Blake, who was left seriously injured. The name of the officer, who has since been placed on administrative leave, has of yet not released.

PA Images

The Kenosha Police Department has declined to provide details of what happened, drawing criticism from protesters.

Those who witnessed the shootings have been advised to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers who would prefer to remain anonymous should contact Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Police are also asking for videos and photos of the incident that have not already been circulated on social media.