Two People Have Died From COVID In Every Minute Of 2021 In US PA

The United States has struggled to respond to the COVID pandemic. As a result, a study has found that in the first week of the new year, two people have died every minute because of COVID.

The data collected by the COVID Tracking Project has given experts insight into the death rates in the US in the new year. In the first week of 2021, 19,418 people died from the virus, and this means that on average, someone has died every thirty seconds in the US because of the pandemic.

Advert 10

Unfortunately, scientists are also warning that the situation may get worse before it gets better.

Coronavirus vaccine PA Images

The US currently has 365,597 COVID related deaths, according to the data collected by the COVID Tracking Project, and it seems that the virus is still proving to be lethal at an alarming rate. While many have criticised Trump’s handling of the situation, who initially refused to wear a mask, the next president intends to make the virus a top priority. Given the number of deaths in the country and the increasing rate of cases, many will undoubtedly support the move.

President-elect Joe Biden has noted that the US is ‘far behind’ other nations in addressing the global pandemic and has plans to increase the roll-out of a vaccine, as well as emphasising the hygiene practices that can diminish the spread of the virus. There will also be mask mandates and restrictions on domestic travel between states.

Advert 10

Biden PA Images

In an interview with CNN, Biden addressed the issues that the US is facing:

On the first day I’m inaugurated … I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask, just 100 days to mask, not forever, 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction if we incur that – if that occurs, with vaccinations and masking, to drive down the numbers considerably.

It is unclear whether the US has begun to test for the more transmissible variant of the virus, like the one in the UK, yet. However, given that there are currently 129,229 people hospitalised for the virus many will hope the new variation does not enter the country.

Advert 10

While many expect the new measures will begin to reduce the cases of the virus and that normal life can eventually resume, more extreme measures may need to be taken if the country continues to have two deaths every minute because of COVID-19.