Two Planes Collide On Airport Tarmac During Rain Storm

AP

Two Southwest Airlines planes have collided with one another on the tarmac at Nashville International Airport.

One plane had been headed to St. Louis, while the other had been bound for Atlanta. They struck each other just before take off.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt during the collision, according to a statement released by Southwest Airlines. Both planes are currently out of service for evaluation. The extent to which the planes have been damaged is not immediately apparent.

Welcome to Crashville. Got stuck waiting on a plane at BNA due to weather on the way back to Atlanta. We finally pull back and they crash the plane into another plane. Took the S right off. What’s going on @SouthwestAir #Crashville #outhwest #Letsgo pic.twitter.com/zZrf5JP3sZ — eric borden (@HundredproofEB) July 21, 2019

As reported by the Associated Press, Southwest Airlines spokesperson Michelle Agnew explained the winglet of Southwest Flight 1555 ‘came into contact’ with the winglet of Southwest Flight 4580 during pushback.

A photograph taken by a passenger aboard the Atlanta flight appears to show the top of the other plane’s fin had been clipped off, removing the ‘S’ from the Southwest Airlines logo. The photograph in question also shows how there had been rainy weather conditions at the time of the collision.

The passenger tweeted:

Welcome to Crashville. Got stuck waiting on a plane at BNA due to weather on the way back to Atlanta. We finally pull back and they crash the plane into another plane. Took the S right off. What’s going on.

Another passenger, who had been on the St. Louis flight, tweeted similar images:

Was that our plane? I was on flight 1555 to saint Louis- here is the picture we got with the M clear off! My son and I didn’t get home till 2am and he had to sit on a soaking wet car seat the whole way home from the airport! @SouthwestAir

Was that our plane? I was on flight 1555 to saint Louis- here is the picture we got with the M clear off! My son and I didn’t get home till 2am and he had to sit on a soaking wet car seat the whole way home from the airport! @SouthwestAir pic.twitter.com/Trioo0hdr8 — Jazmin Cox (@JazzzyLC) July 21, 2019

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines has given the following statement to Fox News:

During pushback, the winglet of Southwest Flight 1555 with scheduled service between Nashville and St. Louis, came into contact with the winglet of Southwest Flight 4580 with scheduled service between Nashville and Atlanta. Both aircraft returned to the gate under their own power and were taken out of service for Maintenance evaluation. There were no reports of injury. Each flight operated with a new aircraft to continue service to the scheduled destinations.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]