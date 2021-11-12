Two Teens Charged With Murder Of 8-Year-Old Girl Who Was Killed By Police Gunfire

NBC10 Philadelphia/YouTube

Two Pennsylvania teenagers have been charged with the murder of an 8-year-old girl, who was killed by police gunfire.

In August last year, 8-year-old Fanta Bility was killed by police gunfire.

Despite not firing the bullet that killed Bility, the two teens are being charged with murder.

Angelo Ford, 16, was arrested on Wednesday and authorities are still looking for Hasein Strand, 18.

Ford is in custody and will be transferred to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility, the Delaware County, Pennsylvania. He was denied bail.

In an announcement by district attorney Jack Stollsteimer, it was revealed that Ford was being held on ‘multiple charges, including First Degree Murder’, in relation to the death of Bility. Strand faces similar charges.

The district attorneys office found that following a ‘verbal altercation’ at a high-school football game on August 27, ‘Ford and Strand exchanged multiple gun shots with each other’.

These shots occurred on the 900 block of Coates Street, and the ‘gunfight wounded one person caught in the crossfire’.

Following this, police officers stationed near the football stadium’s entrance fired ‘responsive gunfire’ that ‘wounded three bystanders and tragically killed Fanta Bility’.

Charges against the teenagers are based on witness accounts and the discover of shell casings, as ‘the location of the casings is consistent with the shootout described’.

Speaking of the charges against the teenagers Stollsteimer said:

Under the laws of this Commonwealth, my office has determined that Ford and Strand should both be held criminally liable for the murder of Fanta Bility, as well as for the wounding of all of the bystanders

Public defender for Delaware County, Christopher Welsh will be representing Ford. He has not commented on the case.

The three officers who were monitoring the stadiums entrance have not yet been identified, but have been put on administrative leave.

It is still unclear which officer fired the shot that killed Bility. The lack of accountability for the police officers was understandably questioned by Members of the Delaware County Black Caucus at a community news conference.

Bility’s mother, Tennah Kromah, was in attendance, thanking the community for their support and calls for accountability.

NAACP Darby area president Sheila Carter spoke at the event, questioning the lack of updates surrounding the officers.

She said:

We have to be able to justify why a police officer, or anyone else, shot into a crowd of Black and brown children.

An investigative grand jury is to be impaneled November 18, to decide if the officers will face criminal charges.