Two US Citizens Accused Of Assassinating President Of Haiti

PA Images

Two US citizens are believed to have been part of the assassination squad that killed Haiti’s president.

Jovenel Moïse was killed in a nighttime raid on his private residence in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday morning, July 7.

Advert 10

Part of the statement issued by the Haitian government announcing the news of Moïse’s death read, ‘At around one in the morning on the night of Tuesday July 6 to Wednesday July 7, 2021, a group of unidentified individuals – some of whom spoke Spanish – attacked the private residence of the President of the Republic and mortally wounded the Head of State.’

Moïse’s wife, Martine, was also injured in the attack and was taken to hospital.

PA Images

Four members of the group who carried out the assassination were reportedly killed on Thursday, July 8, after being tracked down by police, although this number was later confirmed to have been three. Nineteen others are in custody, while eight remain at large.

Advert 10

The group, thought to have been made up of 28 men, has been described as a ‘well-coordinated’ and ‘highly trained and heavily armed’ commando group by the Haitian Embassy.

The men were largely made up of Colombians, apart from the two Americans. They’ve been named as James Solages, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Joseph Vincent. Both are Haitian Americans, according to Haitian police.

Videos have surfaced online of some of the suspects being lined up against a wall. Reuters shared a clip on social media writing, ‘Suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise were paraded before the media. Authorities called them a commando unit, comprising of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans; three suspects have been killed, with eight still on the run.’

Advert 10

As it stands, the assassins’ motives remain unknown.