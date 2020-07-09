Two Victims Identified After Bodies Found Stuffed Inside Suitcases On Seattle Beach In TikTok Video
Two victims have been formally identified after TikTokers discovered a body in a suitcase last month, with a further suitcase containing another body being found by police.
The social media video saw a group of teenagers approach an abandoned suitcase on Aliki Beach, west Seattle, on June 19. While filming, they joked that they hoped it was filled with money.
Upon opening the case with a stick, the smell confirmed to the teens that something was suspicious and they then called police.
After arriving at the scene, a second bag was discovered in the water, reported CNN.
The video can be seen here:
@ughhenrySomething traumatic happened that changed my life checkkkk 😐🥺 @natthecvt ##fyp ##viral ##crime ##murder ##randonautica ##randonauting ##scary ##washington♬ Creepy, scary, horror, synth, tension – Sound Production Gin
Following the horrific discovery, the two bodies have now been identified as 35-year-0ld Jessica Lewis and her boyfriend Austin Wenner, 27. Lewis was reportedly a mother-of-four.
The video taken by the teenagers was shared the day after the discovery, which Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson says he is glad they did.
He said:
We’re glad the video is out there. We spoke to the people involved and they corroborated some of the information.
The kids found bag on beach, it smelled, they called 911. […] Officers got out there in about an hour and a half, and then officers did further investigation and then discovered that it was probably remains and called the detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The King County Medical Examiner has since determined that both Lewis and Wenner had been shot days before their remains were found.
The pair, who dated for eight years, are thought to have died on the same day. Lewis had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while Wenner had died from a gunshot wound to his torso.
Seattle Police said to King5 on Monday that the case is ‘under very active investigation’.
Following the identification, Lewis’s aunt Gina Jaschke has set up a GoFundMe page in the hope of raising $10,000 as a reward for anyone with information on their deaths.
Jaschke wrote on the page:
PLEASE HELP FIND THE PERSON OR PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS SENSELESS CRIME. This GO FUND ME page is for the REWARD MONEY to help catch these animals. Your donation will help and go to the person who gives the Seattle Police information that leads to the arrest and conviction of these murderers.
Jessica & Cash were good -hearted people. She leaves behind 4 beautiful children. Their parents and family are heartbroken beyond words. Along with countless friends and loved ones.
She also urged people to come forward for information and to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Homicide tip line on 206-233-5000.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
