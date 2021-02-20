Two Women ‘Dressed As Grannies’ And Tried To Get Vaccinated In Florida

LSeabrookWFTV/Twitter

Two women dressed up as ‘grannies’ in a bid to try get vaccinated in Florida.

While the jig was soon up for the two women, apparently they had already had their first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine, meaning that their granny get-up had worked previously.

Due to their age, Olga Monroy-Ramirez, 44, and Martha Vivian Monroy, 34, were ineligible for the vaccination. Adults aged 65 and above, residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities and health care workers are being prioritised.

LSeabrookWFTV/Twitter

Monroy-Ramirez and Monroy reportedly turned up at the vaccination centre wearing ‘the whole thing’ such as bonnets, gloves, and glasses in a bid to trick healthcare workers at the Orange County Convention Center on Wednesday, February 17.

Speaking of the ordeal, Dr. Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said during a press briefing, ‘So yesterday [Wednesday], we realized a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time. So I don’t know how they escaped the first time.’

Body camera footage obtained by ABC News showed the two women being confronted for their actions and were described as selfish.

The Orange County police officer in the video could be heard saying, ‘You know what you’ve done? You’ve stolen a vaccine from somebody who needs it more than you. And now you’re not going to get your second one. So that’s whole waste of time we just wasted here on this.’

Monroy-Ramirez and Monroy were let off with just a warning, but the officer in the video threatened that they’ll be arrested if they return to the vaccination centre.

Last month, the vaccine rollout in Florida was described as a ‘free-for-all’ by The New York Times after elderly people were left waiting for days to hear back about a vaccination appointment after submitting their applications.