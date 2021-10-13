Tyga Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence, Faces Felony Charges

Alamy

Rapper Tyga has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

As per Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and inmate records, the 31-year-old turned himself in at Hollywood Station on the morning of Tuesday, October 12, where he was booked under his real name, Michael Stevenson. Bail has reportedly been set at $50,000 (£36,700).

This alleged offence is said to have occurred Monday, October 11 at an undisclosed location within the station’s jurisdiction. Officers have not released any further details at the time of writing.

This comes after Tyga’s former girlfriend Camaryn Swanson, 22, accused the rapper of domestic violence, sharing a photograph of herself with a black eye via her Instagram Story on the day the alleged incident took place.

Swanson wrote:

I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore.

A source told TMZ that Camaryn had allegedly gone to Tyga’s home at around 3am, after being told not to come, and began ‘shouting at the top of her lungs’. As per this same source, Camaryn ‘appeared to be under the influence’ when Tyga let her inside.

However, Camaryn has refuted this alleged chain of events via her Instagram story, sharing an alleged screen grab of her conversation with Tyga, which shows him ordering her a car.

In the caption, Camaryn wrote:

I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited. when I tried to leave he physically assaulted [me] and refused to let me leave for hours.”

She added:

I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.

As reported by E! News, a source as stated that Tyga is ‘cooperating fully with the LAPD’.