Tyler Perry Donating $100,000 To Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend’s Defense

by : Julia Banim on : 13 Dec 2020 19:11
Tyler PerryTyler PerryPA Images/Breonna Taylor/Twitter

Tyler Perry has reportedly donated $100,000 towards the legal defense of Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor.

Breonna, 26, was shot and killed in her own apartment by Louisville police officers during a botched raid back in March.

Kenneth had been there on the night of Breonna’s death, and had to suffer the horror of seeing her die before his eyes. Now one of the officers involved in the raid is suing Kenneth for assault and ’emotional distress’.

Breonna Taylor's Death Reminds Us Black Women Need Justice TooBreonna Taylor's Death Reminds Us Black Women Need Justice TooBreonna Taylor/Twitter

A gofundme page set up to cover Kennet’s legal fees has raised $100,600 at the time of writing.

The description for the page reads as follows:

The raid that killed Breonna Taylor was poorly conceived, nightmarishly executed, and hastily covered-up. The subsequent grand jury proceedings were farcical and staged.

Daniel Cameron’s statements were disingenuous, at best. Jon Mattingly’s lawsuit is the nearly-unbelievable next step in this ongoing mockery of justice.

The page clearly shows sizeable donations from Tyler Perry, and sources have told TMZ that this is indeed the Tyler Perry, the actor, writer, producer and director who was this year listed in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

Perry has donated two separate payments of $10,000, before donating two additional shipments of $50,000 and $30,000. This put the fund comfortably above the $100,000 target.

Breonna TaylorBreonna TaylorPA Images
On the night of the raid, Kenneth had believed the officers entering Breonna’s home were intruders. He fired his gun once, striking one of the officers in the leg. Breonna died after police officers returned fire.

