Tyler Perry Is Going To Build A Massive Shelter For Trafficked Children And Battered Women

It’s wonderful when a highly successful individual uses their platform to lift others up; offering much needed fresh starts to those who have endured terrible suffering.

Movie mogul Tyler Perry is a shining example of this. Having established a lasting legacy in the movie industry, the multitalented actor, writer, producer and director is now looking to transform the lives of others.

The 50-year-old Hollywood megastar, who has just opened a new 330-acre movie studio complex in Atlanta, Georgia, is now looking to build a shelter for trafficked children and battered women.

Speaking with Essence at the grand opening of his history-making studio complex, Perry revealed his next big dream was to open a shelter:

You know what, right now I’m dreaming about how do I build this shelter for trafficked girls, boys and battered women.

Perry has previously spoken with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King about his hopes for the shelter, which he intends to incorporate into his enormous film studio complex:

Having a compound that is a beautiful place right here somewhere on this 330 acres, where they’re trained in the business and they become self-sufficient, they live in nice apartments, there’s daycare, there’s all of these wonderful things that allows them to re-enter society and then pay it forward again. That’s what I hope to do soon.

Perry is the first African American man to independently own a major film studio. Tyler Perry Studios covers more ground than the Burbank lots owned by Warner Brothers, Paramount and Walt Disney Studios put together.

The expansive complex includes 12 sound stages, each named after a hugely influential African American person who has made a significant contribution to the entertainment industry. Dedications are given to individuals such as Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee and Whoopi Goldberg.

Perry has previously spoken out about his own traumatic childhood. By the time he was just 10 years old, he had been sexually abused by three different men and a woman, as reported by People.

Writing became a therapeutic process for a young Perry, allowing him to channel his anger through a creative pursuit. Now he is using his well-earned success to give back to other children who are currently suffering.

