Tyler Perry Offered Harry And Meghan His Home And Security When They Moved To US

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed that Tyler Perry offered them his home and security after they were financially ‘cut off’ from the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s two-hour long interview with Oprah Winfrey broadcast last night in the US, in which they discussed their relationship with the media, racism, life in the royal family and mental health.

The pair made headlines last year when they announced they would be taking a ‘step back’ from their royal duties in January 2020. Earlier this year, they announced they would not return as working members of the family.

During the interview, Harry revealed that while the couple was staying in Canada, they were informed that security provided to them from the royal family would be removed because of their change in status.

‘While we were in Canada, in someone else’s house, I then got told, short notice, that security was going to be removed,’ he said, adding that because of their huge media presence, many people knew of their exact location.

‘Their justification was a change in status. To which I pushed back and said, “is there a change in threat or risk?”‘ he explained.

‘So suddenly it dawned on me: “Hang on, the borders could be closed, we’re going to have our security removed, who knows how long lockdown is going to be, the world knows where we are, it’s not safe, it’s not secure, we probably need to get out of here,”‘ he said.

The couple made the decision to move to California after Perry offered them the use of one of his homes and his security.

‘We didn’t have a plan and we needed a house and he offered security as well so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do,’ the Duchess said.

The couple stayed in his home for three months before settling in Santa Barbara.

During the interview, Prince Harry said his inheritance from his late mother, Princess Diana, had made the couple’s departure possible.

‘I brought what my mom left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this, so touching back on what my mother would think of this, I think she saw it coming. I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process,’ he said.

The news that Perry provided security for the couple has shocked many, who praised the director and actor for his generosity.

‘Tyler Perry protected the Queen’s grandson, wife and child when no one in England would,’ one person wrote.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry airs on ITV at 9pm tonight and on ITV Hub.

