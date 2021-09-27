Tyron Woodley Gets ‘I Love Jake Paul’ Tattoo In Order To Rematch Youtuber

Alamy

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley has shared an image of his tattoo that says ‘I love Jake Paul’.

Tyron Woodley is taking the necessary steps to secure a rematch with Jake Paul. The first condition he had to meet be confirming the next fight, was to get an outrageous tattoo that says ‘I love Jake Paul’. Now it’s official, Woodley received the tattoo over the weekend and a rematch could be imminent.

Woodly, age 39, lost to the YouTube personality Paul, age 24, in their first fight that took place in August. Paul defeated Woodley by split decision, meaning the YouTuber maintained his established track record with four victories and no defeats. After the fight, Woodley was immediately hungry for a rematch.

Alamy

Following the fight in August, Paul and Woodley exchanged words while still in the ring. Paul told Woodley that he would agree to fight him in a rematch if he got the tattoo. Woodley agreed, but it wasn’t clear at the time if he was actually serious. However, now we know he means what he says.

During an Instagram Live session with Canadian journalist Ariel Helwani, Woodley said:

I think the most sensible thing to do is run it back. I think I’m getting this tattoo Saturday by the way. Yeah, I just feel like I should do it because it’s a solid thing to do. Yeah, I’m going to do it on Saturday. Woodley went on to discuss whereabouts he’d get the inking:

Not neck, not face. I should have put it across my f****** knuckles. To me it’s like this, if a dude wants to pay me to whip his a**, since he ‘paid me and promoted the fight’, then I love you.



Before Woodley could get the tattoo, Paul shared a a list of guidelines the tattoo placement must meet in order for a rematch to be considered. The tattoo must be ‘3×2 inches at least’, and ‘has to be visible with shorts and shirt on’. Woodley also had to share an image of the tattoo on social media.

The placement of the tattoo had to make sense for Woodley, as getting your rival’s name on your body permanently is a major commitment. That being said, the where Woodley chose to get the tattoo might have been the best place for it.

Woodley shared an image of the tattoo on the palm side of his middle finger with a short caption that read: ‘Verified I love you son. Now come and get this a** whippin cause i heard you been talking back to your elders.’

With the tattoo official, look for a rematch to be announced soon, if Paul is up for it.

