Tyson Fury Shares Update On Newborn Daughter From Intensive Care

@gypsyking101/Instagram

Tyson Fury has shared an update with his followers on how his newborn daughter is doing in intensive care.

Fury, also known as The Gypsy King, updated his followers via Twitter and Instagram to give them the positive news about his sixth child.

His and wife Paris’ newest addition, a baby girl called Athena, has been in intensive care since August 8 when she first arrived.

In the update on Instagram, Fury can be seen feeding his latest arrival, telling fans that he hopes that his daughter will be able to return home soon.

He said:

Just here feeding my little girl, off the ICU, on the mend, should be going home soon. Thank you to God and thank you to all the doctors and nurses who have helped her.

Fury and his family have set up a GoFundMe page, titled ‘ATHENAS WBCBELT fundraiser ronald mcdonald house’. The page has been made to raise funds for the Alder Hey Family House Trust, which Fury called, ‘A very very very good cause, saving children, giving people opportunities to stick by their sick kids in hospital.’

Fury told fans that he will pick two winners of the WBC belts and gave his thanks to everyone who had donated so far. He said, ‘I wish I could give everybody these belts but I only have two of them.’ Fury said that he will post the announcement on his story and that the winners should then get in contact.

Athena should be able to return in two days time, according to another update Fury filmed while on a four-mile training run in Liverpool with his dad.

He said that they are ‘hoping to God that the baby will get out of the hospital on Wednesday’ and that then he can start training. He will have seven-and-a-half weeks to train for his fight with Deontay Wilder, which Fury called ‘plenty of time for a mug like that’.