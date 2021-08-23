UB40’s Brian Travers Has Died Aged 62
UB40’s Brian Travers has passed away at the age of 62.
It’s understood that the legendary saxophone player and songwriter died at home in Moseley, Birmingham, on August 22, with his family by his side.
Travers died after ‘a long and heroic battle with cancer’, having first been diagnosed shortly after celebrating his 60th birthday back in February 2019. He then had a double tumour removed on March 28.
The iconic band has released the following statement on their official Facebook page:
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers.
Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer.
Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time.
Travers had opened up about facing a second brain tumour operation in the space of just two years after suffering a seizure before Christmas.
Following his most recent hospitalisation, Travers told Birmingham Live:
I’ve been in lockdown since I was first taken ill but I have no fears about a second operation. After the first operation I was given a cup of tea and then told I was OK to go home.
He continued, ‘The surgeon who did my first operation is currently away, so I’ve been examined by one of the female doctors who helped to save Malala [Yousafzai] after the schoolgirl was shot in the head in Pakistan. What can go wrong when I’m in the hands of those who saved Malala?’
UB40 was formed in Birmingham in 1978, with band members taking their name from the card given to jobseekers claiming unemployment benefits. Travers had been one of the founding members, with the band comprised of musicians from various Birmingham schools.
They went on to release hits such as Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and Can’t Help Falling in Love, selling more than 100 million albums worldwide. Travers’ final concert was held at the Arena Birmingham back in December 2019.
Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Macmillan’s Cancer Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, 8am–8pm seven days a week.
