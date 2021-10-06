Uber Being Sued Over ‘Racist’ Facial Recognition Algorithm

Alamy

Uber is being sued over a ‘racist’ facial recognition algorithm that is more likely to lock out drivers with darker skin.

With this algorithm, drivers are required to scan their face intermittently before they can access the back-end of the ride-hailing app’s system. Those unable to gain entry may risk having their contracts terminated.

Worryingly, research shows that one out of five darker-skinned female faces and one out of 20 darker-skinned male faces aren’t recognised by the algorithm, meaning many people of colour are unable to sign on to work and earn an income.

As reported by WIRED, one such individual who has been affected by this is William*, a man from Sheffield who would regularly work 16 hours shifts delivering food for Uber Eats six or seven days per week before getting locked out of his account.

Unfortunately, in October 2020 William was blocked from the system after failing a selfie check, and was left forced to borrow £1,000 to cover his monthly bills.

Despite contacting the company for help, nothing was done until the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB), sent Uber a letter threatening to go public with his story.

William said:

I was trying to message them all day but they just gave me the same copied answer every time. I only earned money from Uber Eats. I used that money to pay for my bills, my rent, my car insurance, my food, my phone, everything.

The IWUGB is now taking action on behalf of an anonymous driver who was reportedly locked out of the system on so many occasions that their account was terminated altogether.

The union is claiming indirect racial discrimination on behalf of this driver, and is also now calling for a boycott of Uber, organising protests outside the London-based headquarters.

Speaking with The Independent, former gig economy courier and IWGB President Alex Marshall said:

The gig economy in itself is racist. It exploits predominantly migrant and ethnic minority workers. The way it’s set up is to systemically exploit these people and without fair processes in place, this just means that people are forced to accept really low pay and work in these conditions.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled that Uber drivers are workers who are afforded protection under equalities legislation. It’s thought this case could well force Uber to get rid of its facial recognition system altogether.