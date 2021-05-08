Uber Drivers Could Be Sued for Taking People to Get Abortions in Texas

PA Images

A new bill aimed at preventing women from accessing abortion facilities could see Uber drivers in Texas face punishment for driving women to an abortion clinic.

The bill, which was passed by the Texas state House this week, threatens to hold liable anyone who ‘aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion,’ a broad category that could potentially include those who pay for or offer transport to abortion services.

Already one of the most repressive states when it comes to abortion rights, the bill would extend unprecedented powers in Texas to ordinary citizens. According to Kamyon Conner, executive director of the Texas Equal Access Fund, the new legislation would enable anyone to sue someone they believed had helped facilitate an abortion.

She told VICE:

It allows anyone to sue for any perceived… they don’t have to have proof… perceived or suspected violations of the 28 abortion restrictions. They just don’t trust people to make decisions about their own lives.

Titled the ‘Texas Heartbeat Act’, the legislation bans abortions after a foetal heartbeat has been detected (around six weeks.) Campaigners say this would be in clear violation of Roe v. Wade, which explicitly prohibits states from blanket-banning abortion before a foetus is viable (generally around 24 weeks.) With no exemptions for cases involving rape or incest, the restrictions would be among the most extreme in the country. Similar ‘heartbeat bills’ passed by other states have been blocked by federal courts, AP reports.

As well as putting ordinary citizens at risk of financial punishment, opponents raised concerns that the bill would lead to women who accessed abortion services being forced to defend themselves in court. Democratic legislators criticised the legislation for failing to protect women, especially those in vulnerable circumstances, and warned that the legislation will likely drive women towards illegal, often unsafe, abortions.

Speaking in the debate Rep. Donna Howard said:

You guys know that there have always been abortions and there always will be despite the obstructions that you’re putting in place here. Despite the self-righteousness of valuing life over what I value, which I highly resent. I also value the lives of the women and families who have to make these decisions.

In an open letter more than 200 Texas physicians warned that the risk of lawsuits from citizens accusing doctors of aiding abortions would create a ‘chilling effect’, and could potentially leave healthcare providers unable to give proper advice ‘out of fear of being sued’.