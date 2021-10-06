Uber Drivers To Go On Strike Today

Alamy

Uber drivers are set to go on strike across the UK today, October 6, in protest against ‘exploitation’.

The company has faced fierce criticism from the United Private Hire Drivers (UPHD) over its treatment of drivers, alleging widespread instances of unfair dismissal and demanding better pay. The union has also accused Uber of failing to implement a court ruling that stated it must pay waiting time, accounting for around 40% of a driver’s shift.

The strike is expected to proceed from 10.00am today, October 6, with some drivers expected to protest outside Uber’s head office in Aldgate, London.

A spokesperson for the UPHD said, ‘Please help us spread the word: UBER STRIKE TOMORROW! Switch off the Uber app for 24 hours on Oct 6. Join the protest outside Uber’s Office at Aldgate Tower, E1 8QN from 11am.

‘If coming with a car, meet before at 10am at Stepney Green ASDA to then drive over together. We demand: A decent livelihood: better rate per mile, 15% max commission, no fixed rate trips, transparency of charges on customers. No more unfair terminations and reinstatement for unfairly terminated drivers. Scrap the racist facial recognition algorithms.’

Labour MPs Zarah Sultana and Ian Byrne have backed the strike. ‘Uber is a mega-corporation, worth billions of pounds with bosses earning fortunes. But the drivers are exploited, underpaid and unfairly deactivated,’ Sultana wrote, while Byrne tweeted, ‘Solidarity and delighted to support.’

Yaseen Aslam, president of the App Drivers and Couriers Union, said this strike ‘is just the beginning and there will be much more unrest until Uber does the right thing and pays drivers all that they are owed, both pension contributions and working time,’ the Evening Standard reports.