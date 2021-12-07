Uber Launches New Safety Feature To Detect Unusual Routes

Alamy

Uber has revealed a new safety feature to help protect riders from being taken on unusual routes.

Alongside having donated £10,000 to Home Safe, an organisation helping to fund women’s taxi journeys to get them home safely, Uber has also launched new technology to detect any unusual behaviour exhibited by its drivers.

Whether the driver taking a different route than planned, making stops along the way, or arriving at a place that is different to the rider’s previously inputted final destination, the taxi company has formulated a new feature to check in on the wellbeing of both people in the vehicle.

Uber conducted a YouGov poll which featured over 2,000 women to inform the new safety measures, The Independent reports.

The poll showed that being able to share details of one’s journey with friends and family makes 72% of women feel safer, and that being able to track the location of the vehicle itself within the app made 70% feel more secure.

The Uber app will now also feature an ‘Emergency Button,’ which both the driver and rider can press if they feel like they’re in danger. The button puts them straight in contact with emergency services.

Furthermore, if the button is pressed, a potential follow-up phone call from a member of the specialised safety team at Uber may take place to check in with the passenger or driver.

In donating £10,000 to Home Safe, Uber has subsequently given 1,000 voucher codes of the value of £10 to any woman who doesn’t have the funds to be able to get home safely.

Head of Community Operations at Uber UK, Bex Xiao, stated:

The safety of everyone who uses the Uber app is a top priority, which is why we have bolstered the safety features available on the Uber app.

Xiao concluded that the company knows ‘when it comes to safety, our work is never done, which is why we will keep listening, learning and innovating’.