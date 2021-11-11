Uber To Raise Prices In London Today

Alamy

Uber customers in London will be met with higher prices from today as the company attempts to attract more drivers to the job.

The price hike comes as a number of drivers took on additional jobs during the pandemic, including working as delivery drivers and taking jobs for competing companies, leaving Uber customers fighting to secure a booking.

Users of the taxi app have turned to social media to vent their frustrations over longer waiting times, cancellations and higher fairs during peak hours, with demand rising by 20% as lockdown came to an end and more people began to travel again.

The company is in need of roughly 20,000 more drivers to help return service to normal following the increased demand, with base fares in London increasing by 10% to help fill the gap.

For customers travelling from Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton and Stansted airports, they can expect to see an additional 15% increase in fares at peak times, bringing the total increase up to 25%.

In an email cited by Bloomberg, a spokesperson for Uber said: ‘We’re making these changes to help provide a better rider experience, by signing up more drivers to meet the growing demand. This small fare increase will help reduce wait times.’

After prices increased this morning, November 11, a trip from Paddington Station to Mayfair’s Berkeley Square just after 10.00am was reportedly quoted at more than £11 by Uber. A black cab was quoted at £11 to £14 pounds for the same journey on the competing app Free Now.

Uber has said the rise will be the first increase its base rates have had since 2017, and noted that an increase in drivers would help avoid the fluctuations caused by frequent surge pricing.

According to The Guardian, the company added: ‘We know people rely on Uber to book a safe trip around London… As always, riders will get a fare estimate before booking their journey.

Though the overall number of registered drivers has not fallen significantly, according to Uber, the opportunity to cherry-pick rides and work part-time has impacted availability for customers.