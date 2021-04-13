Uber Will Start Cannabis Delivery Service If Law Changes, Says CEO

PA Images

Uber could get into the cannabis delivery business if federal laws allow it, according to its CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Marijuana legalisation is a hot topic. All across the US, campaigning efforts have started paying off, with 17 states and the District of Columbia decriminalising the drug and permitting recreational use.

However, it’s still illegal under federal law, and the White House hasn’t showed much traction on pursuing marijuana reform since President Joe Biden came to power. If that day comes, we could be looking at weed deliveries via Uber in America.

During a recent interview with CNBC, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company would look at cannabis delivery once appropriate changes to federal law were made and it’d be legal to do so.

He said, ‘When the road is clear for cannabis, when federal laws come into play, we’re absolutely going to take a look at it.’

However, Uber’s priority for delivery right now is on food and drink. ‘We see so much opportunity out there, and we’re going to focus on the opportunity at hand,’ Khosrowshahi added.

In late March, news emerged that the Biden administration had dismissed or sidelined a number of staffers for marijuana use, prompting fury from other Democrats, accusing the president of being out of touch.

In an earlier statement, Rep. Earl Blumenauer said, ‘What’s happening now is a vivid illustration of unrealistic, unfair, and out of touch cannabis policies. There is confusion across the country because of out of date laws and the fact that the American public is not waiting for the federal government to get its act together.’

He added, ‘This is an opportunity for the Biden administration to help end the failed War on Drugs and make a more rational policy for everyone. This is where America is going and I hope they figure out a path forward that is fair and realistic.’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a longtime advocate for marijuana reform, said the Democrats will pursue legalisation with or without Biden’s support. ‘I think the American people started speaking with a clear message – more than two to one – that they want the law changed,’ he said.

He added, ‘I want to make my arguments to [Biden], as many other advocates will. But at some point, we’re going to move forward, period. The legalisation of states worked out remarkably well. They were a great success. The parade of horribles never came about, and people got more freedom.’

However, when asked if Biden supports the majority leader’s position, Psaki said, ‘He spoke about this on the campaign: he believes in decriminalising the use of marijuana, but his position has not changed.’