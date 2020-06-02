UFC Star Jon Jones Confronts Vandals And Makes Them Hand Over Spray Can Jon Jones/Instagram

UFC fighter Jon Jones confronted two teenagers carrying spray cans in Albuquerque, New Mexico, later accusing them of ‘destroying our cities’ as Black Lives Matter protests spread across the US.

Advert

More than 4,400 people have been arrested in connection to demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s death, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.

Via police escalation and erupting violence, peaceful protests across the country have transformed into riots, with looting and vandalism gripping major cities including New York and Washington DC. In this, Jones warns that people are ‘starting to make a bad situation worse’.

You can see the video of Jones confronting the vandals below:

Advert

In a video posted to his Instagram, the mixed martial arts star took action against two young men presumably vandalising the New Mexico city. Jones circles them, requesting forcefully: ‘Give me the spray can.’

In a caption, Jones wrote:

Is this shit even about George Floyd anymore?!? Why the fuck are you punk ass teenagers destroying our cities!?? As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for your city (505), protect your shit. All you old heads need to speak up, call your young family members and tell them to come home tonight. [sic]

Jones also posted a video to his Twitter yesterday of him assisting with boarding up shop windows, writing: ‘Lots of work to do out in the streets today men. If you’re a real one, call your boys and get to work.’

Elsewhere, former UFC fighter Chuck Liddell was seen breaking up fights related to the protests at Huntington Beach, California. ‘Violence doesn’t help anybody. We all know what happened was wrong… but destroying cities and hurting people doesn’t do any good for anybody.’

Jones recently announced he was giving up his UFC light-heavyweight title following a lengthy pay dispute. ‘I hurt myself every time I walk out there and take a punch to the head and Not feel my pay is worth it anymore,’ he wrote on Twitter.

Advert

Chauvin, the former police officer who was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, however protesters are calling for harsher charges.

George Floyd seattle protests PA Images

The three other officers present at the time of Floyd’s death have also been fired from the department, with Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman saying he anticipates charges against them. However, no further details have been released at the time of writing.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk