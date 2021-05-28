UFO Whistleblower Says Pentagon Tried To Discredit Him

Lue Elizondo/Twitter/US Department of Defense

A former Pentagon official who leaked that the Department of Defense was investigating reports of UFOs says he was targeted by a ‘coordinated effort’ to discredit his claims.

Lue Elizondo, a counterintelligence specialist who worked on the Pentagon’s top secret program looking into unmanned aerial phenomena (UAPs), says officials threatened to destroy his career by labelling him ‘crazy’ after he went public about government activity surrounding the possible existence of UFOs.

The news comes shortly before the Pentagon is due to release a report to Congress that is widely expected to officially acknowledge the existence of UAPs as a potential national security threat.

In a complaint to an independent watchdog filed on May 3, Elizondo accused the Pentagon of ‘malicious activities, coordinated disinformation, professional misconduct, whistleblower reprisal and explicit threats perpetrated by certain senior-level Pentagon officials’ in an attempt to cover up and discredit his claims that Defense officials were not taking the threat of UAPs seriously enough, POLITICO reports.

According to Elizondo, one senior official warned that he could ‘tell people you are crazy, and it might impact your security clearance.’ Elizondo also claims he has documented evidence that suggests the Pentagon was engaged in a ‘coordinated effort to obfuscate the truth from the American people.’

Elizondo says the campaign against him began after he informed journalists and bloggers that the program he was working on – the now shuttered Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program (AATIP) – was investigating the existence of and possible responses to UFOs.

The AATIP was established in 2008 as an unclassified but highly secretive program that ‘operated with the knowledge of an extremely limited number of officials.’ Its existence was only revealed to the public for the first time in 2017, through reporting by POLITICO and The New York Times.

In the complaint, Elizondo says he had become concerned by the lack of leadership on the issue within the program, even as reported sightings of UAPs were increasing.

‘I became alarmed by the frequency and duration of UAP activity in and around controlled US airspace,’ he said. ‘The instances seemed more provocative, and during one instance, they came within feet of a US fighter aircraft.’

Ahead of the publication of the Pentagon’s UAP report, the Defense Department last month officially confirmed a leaked Navy video showing an apparent UAP sighting was real.

The Pentagon has not commented on the complaint.