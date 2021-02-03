Uighur Women Detained In China’s Internment Camps Share Harrowing Allegations Of Rape And Torture

Getty/Maxar Technologies

Warning: Distressing Content

Uighur women have shared horrific allegations of systematic rape and torture from their time in China’s internment camps.

Officially known by the Chinese government as ‘re-education’ camps, they were created for Uighurs, a Turkic ethnic group originating from the general region of Central and East Asia.

The re-education system is described as ‘washing brains, cleansing hearts, strengthening righteousness and eliminating evil’.

However, several Uighur women have now come forward with accounts of harrowing experiences while detained at the camps, including systematic rape, sexual abuse and torture.

Getty

According to human rights groups, Uighurs have had their religious and other freedoms taken away from them, which led to ‘an oppressive system of mass surveillance, detention, indoctrination, and even forced sterilisation’, reported BBC News.

Documents leaked to The New York Times indicate that Chinese President Xi Jinping directed officials to have ‘absolutely no mercy’ on Uighurs in the wake of a terror attack by Uighur separatists in 2014.

One woman, Tursunay Ziawudun, spent nine months at one of the camps in the Xinjiang region, and recalled her experiences, telling BBC News, ‘Perhaps this is the most unforgettable scar on me forever. I don’t even want these words to spill from my mouth.’

Ziawudun explained that some women were raped every night by one or more Chinese men. She herself was gang-raped and tortured on three occasions.

MAXAR

She said that women were forbidden from talking about what had happened to them, and that they could only lie down quietly. She added, ‘It is designed to destroy everyone’s spirit.’

Upon her release from the camp in December 2018, Ziawudun fled Xinjiang and is currently residing in the US.

While her account cannot be fully verified, the BBC obtained Ziawudun’s travel documents and immigration records, which corroborate the timeline of her story.

Gulzira Auelkhan, who spent 18 months at one of the camps, recalled her time there as well, explaining:

My job was to remove their clothes above the waist and handcuff them so they cannot move. Then I would leave the women in the room and a man would enter – some Chinese man from outside or policeman. I sat silently next to the door, and when the man left the room I took the woman for a shower.

Auelkhan added that it was also her job to clean the room afterwards and that men would ‘would pay money to have their pick of the prettiest young inmates’.

Getty

Adrian Zenz, a leading expert on China’s policies in Xinjiang, described the testimonies as ‘some of the most horrendous evidence I have seen since the atrocity began’.

He continued, ‘This confirms the very worst of what we have heard before. It provides authoritative and detailed evidence of sexual abuse and torture at a level clearly greater than what we had assumed.’

You can read the BBC’s full report here.