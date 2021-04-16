Uighurs In China Forced To Undergo 80 Sterilisations A Day, Claims Exiled Gynaecologist

PA

A former Uighur gynaecologist who was exiled from the Xinjiang region says Chinese authorities are forcing up to 80 women a day to undergo sterilisation procedures.

The woman, who is only named as Gurginé and now resides in Istanbul, Turkey, has spoken about her role in carrying out the large-scale procedures on hundreds of women.

‘There are days when about 80 people have undergone forced sterilization,’ she said, adding that that the procedure takes around five minutes per person, but has devastating consequences for women who often don’t know what is happening to them.

‘[Sterilization] took about 5 minutes per person, but [the women] were crying because they were worried about what they would do,’ she said in an interview with Japanese publication The Sankei Shimbun.

She showed the publication images of T-shaped and U-shaped intrauterine devices (IUD), saying, ‘These devices are placed in the wombs of women. I installed it.’

In June 2020, Adrian Zenz a senior research fellow in China studies at Victims of Communism published findings that the Chinese state was forcibly suppressing birth rates among Uighur communities through the mass application of birth control and sterilisation.

‘By 2019, Xinjiang planned to subject at least 80% of women of childbearing age in the rural southern four minority prefectures to intrusive birth prevention surgeries (IUDs or sterilizations), with actual shares likely being much higher,’ Zenz wrote in the report.

He also states that the Chinese government has subjected women who do not comply to birth control methods to punishment in ‘training camps’.

Gurginé told reporters the forced sterilisation has been carried in the Xinjiang region since 1980, one year after China instated its one-child policy. However, she said sterilisation of Uighurs has long persisted even after the policy was scrapped.

‘I understood the meaning of surgery, but later learned that it was a Uighur policy,’ she said. ‘I also had sterilisation.’

She said many of the women from the Uighur community who, like herself, have managed to flee the region, often come to see her expressing problems with getting pregnant. To date, Gurginé has examined more than 150 women, many of whom were unaware they had been sterilised.

‘Some women start crying and get angry when I explain,’ she said.

‘If the device stays in the uterus for a long time, it may adhere to the surrounding tissues and it may be difficult to remove it. It can cause infections and cancer, and some women have mental disorders,’ she added.