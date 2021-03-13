unilad
UK Asked To Light Candles At Doorstep Tonight To Remember Sarah Everard

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 13 Mar 2021 10:32
UK Asked To Light Candles At Doorstep Tonight To Remember Sarah Everard

People across the UK are being asked to light candles at 9.30pm tonight, March 13, to pay tribute to the late Sarah Everard.

Sarah, 33, went missing in Clapham, London, on March 3 after failing to return home after visiting a friend.

There was then a nationwide search for her which led to the sad discovery of human remains in a woodland in Kent. The remains have been confirmed to be that of Sarah’s yesterday, March 12.

A police officer has since been charged with her kidnap and murder.

SarahPA Images

In the wake of Sarah’s death, people had planned on hosting a vigil for the late 33-year-old organised by the ‘Reclaim The Streets’ campaign. However, it was later cancelled by the advice of police.

Part of the statement issued by Reclaim The Streets today, March 13, read:

We are sorry to confirm that our Clapham vigil scheduled for tonight is cancelled. Please see the full statement here. Instead, we are fundraising £320,000 for women’s causes: £10K for every proposed fine for the 32 vigils originally scheduled.

We have been very disappointed that given the many opportunities to engage with organisers constructively, the Metropolitan Police have been unwilling to commit to anything.

‘It remains our view that with the appropriate mutually agreed measures in place, this evening’s vigil on Clapham Common would have been safe and in line with restrictions and safety regulations,’ it continued.

In light of tonight’s vigil being cancelled, Reclaim The Streets has suggested people pay tribute to Sarah from their own homes instead, Sky News reports.

Co-organiser Caitlin Prowler told the news channel this morning that the group is now asking for people to put a light or candle in their doorsteps and streets at 9.30pm to remember both Sarah, and other women that have died from violence.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

