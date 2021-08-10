UK ‘By Far’ Largest Origin Of Racist Tweets Following Euro 2020 Final

PA Images

Twitter UK has revealed that the UK was ‘by far’ the largest origin of racist tweets following the Euro 2020 final.

Today, August 10, the verified account @TwitterUK posted a thread of tweets addressing the racist abuse players received after the finals.

The account discusses the night of the Euros final and how its automated tools picked up and removed such racist abuse.

The Euro 2020 final saw England go head-to-head with Italy. However, Italy claimed the crown against England, winning in the penalty shoot-out.

England missed three of their five penalties, with Harry Kane and Harry Maguire scoring, but Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka unfortunately missing their penalties.

After the game, while many praised England’s efforts for getting so far, some chose to react with discriminating and damaging behaviour.

Following England’s defeat, a number of social media users posted racist abuse online, directed at specific players.

Harry Kane, along with other players and viewers of the match, took to social media to condemn the abuse. In support of his fellow teammates, Kane said: ‘Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up & take a pen when the stakes were high.’

He added: ‘They deserve support & backing not the vile racist abuse they’ve had since last night. If you abuse anyone on social media you’re not an @England fan and we don’t want you.’

According to Sky News, England manager Gareth Southgate described the abuse directed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka as ‘unforgiveable’.

Twitter UK has since released an ‘overview’ of their ‘analysis of the abhorrent racist abuse directed at England players during the Euro 2020 Final last month’, telling followers they wanted to update them of the ‘ongoing steps’ they have been putting in place ‘to protect the public conversation in the UK’.

They have revealed that on the night of the final, their ‘automated tools kicked in immediately’, and resulted in ‘1622 abusive tweets’ being identified and subsequently removed in the ’24 hours that followed’.

They go on to detail how ‘only 2%’ of the tweets that were removed ‘generated more than 1,000 impressions’.

The account then discloses that the UK was ‘by far’ the ‘largest country of origin for the abusive tweets’, and while the conversation has a ‘global nature’, this fact is important to acknowledge.

Many internet users called for ID verification to be released, with various petitions being made to implement such a rule on social media. However, Twitter UK go on to say how their data suggests such a feature would have been ‘unlikely to prevent the abuse from happening – as of the permanently suspended accounts, 99% of account owners are identifiable’.

Since February, however, the account states it has improved their ‘proactive tools’ which help identify such abuse and have ‘removed just under 13,000 tweets – of which 95% were identified proactively’.

They also notified followers they will be testing out a new product feature soon that ‘temporarily autoblocks accounts using harmful language’.

The first tweet of the thread has received over 1,600 likes, with followers taking to the comments to express their opinion on the post. One said: ‘I am reading this with a renewed belief that there are still people out there that take responsibility. Thank you.’

Another wrote:

The algorithm to remove racism isn’t half as good as the algorithm to remove copyright content. We know Twitter doesn’t care. There are fewer illegal football highlights than racist tweets. We know Twitter’s well paid, largely white & male, managers & employees support racism.

A third commented: ‘Are the identified tweets and the associated accounts reported to the police?’

Twitter UK concluded with a statement on how ‘there is no place for racist abuse’ on the platform, explaining their aim is to make sure Twitter can be used by every person to communicate in a safe way. The thread finishes with the account stating they, ‘along with their partners’ are ‘determined’ to do everything they can to ‘stop these abhorrent views and behaviours being seen on and off the platform’.