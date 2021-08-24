unilad
UK Considers Making Visits To Afghanistan Illegal

by : Cameron Frew on : 24 Aug 2021 12:07
UK Considers Making Visits To Afghanistan Illegal

The UK is considering criminalising trips to Afghanistan, according to a new report.

It comes amid the Taliban’s takeover of the country, with US and UK evacuation efforts said to be down to ‘hours, not weeks’ ahead of the withdrawal of troops at the end of the month.

There are concerns among lawmakers and experts that Afghanistan could once again become a hub for terrorism under the militant group, which earlier harboured Al-Qaeda, and gave rise to threats from the Islamic State.

Evacuation efforts are ongoing in Afghanistan. (PA Images)PA Images

As reported by The Telegraph, the government is said to be examining proposals that would make it a criminal offence for a Briton to enter Afghanistan, out of fears of people joining terror groups.

‘We’re looking at every option available at this stage about how we proceed in the future. This is one of the options,’ a government source told the publication, adding that further discussions are set to take place this week.

Such proposals would be enabled under the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act of 2019, which would allow Home Secretary Priti Patel to ‘designate an area outside the UK which is associated with a risk of terrorism’ as an outlawed destination for any UK nationals and residents. Anyone who breaks the law would face up to 10 years in prison.

US soldiers guarding Kabul airport (PA Images)PA Images

It first came into law back in 2019 amid Brits reportedly travelling to Syria to join ISIS, the Home Ministry said.

Nasir Ahmad Andisha, a diplomat from the former Afghan government, warned of residents fearing for their lives under the ‘uncertainty’ of Taliban rule, as per The Independent.

Around 8,600 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan over the past two weeks, with more than 2,000 people in the past 24 hours alone.

However, reports have suggested the Taliban may close Kabul’s airport in the event of any extension to the evacuation deadline, even threatening armed force. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said it was ‘unlikely’ evacuation attempts would continue into September.

If you’d like to help those who’ve been affected by the recent devastating events unfolding in Afghanistan, you can make a donation to the UN Refugee Agency United Kingdom here

Cameron Frew

Topics: News, Afghanistan, no-article-matching, Taliban, UK

