UK Coronavirus Cases Up More Than 50% In A Week PA

The UK has just recorded its highest ever number of daily coronavirus infections, with cases having risen by over 50% in one week.

There were 35,928 new cases in Britain as of Sunday, December 20, as well as 326 deaths within 28 days of a positive test. This showed a 9.9% increase in deaths compared with the week before.

According to government data, the latest R number in the UK is estimated at 1.1 to 1.2 with a daily infection growth rate range of +1% to +4% as of December 18.

Covid testing PA Images

The new figures are the highest the UK has records, the Independent reports.

The British government has now tightened restrictions in London and the south east of England through the new tier 4 measures, in an attempt to control the spread of a new, fast-spreading variant of the virus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned those living in tier 4 areas to ‘behave as if they might well have the virus’, describing the new strain of the virus being ‘out of control’.

Speaking with Sky News’ Sophy Ridge, Hancock emphasised that the country now faces an ‘enormous challenge’ in controlling this new strain, stating that it is ‘more important now than ever’ to stick to the rules ‘because this is deadly serious’.

He added:

This is a deadly disease, we need to keep it under control, and it has been made more difficult by this new variant.

Matt Hancock PA Images

Tier 4 measures have now been introduced in London, parts of east and south east England and Wales, following soaring cases of the new variant of coronavirus. It’s expected that Scotland will also move to Tier 4 later this month.

Around 21 million people were put under the new restrictions at midnight on December 19. People in tier 4 areas are being told to stay at home over the festive period. The planned relaxation of rules for a five-day period over Christmas having been scrapped. Non-essential shops and businesses have also been told to close.

University of Birmingham professor of microbial genomics and bioinformation, Nick Loman, told a briefing by the Science Media Centre on December 15 that the variant had first been detected in late September, the British Medical Journal reports.

It’s now said to account for 20% of viruses sequenced in Norfolk, 10% in Essex, and 3% in Suffolk, and is thought to have evolved in the UK, with ‘no data to suggest it had been imported from abroad’.