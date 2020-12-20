unilad
Advert

UK Coronavirus Cases Up More Than 50% In A Week

by : Julia Banim on : 20 Dec 2020 16:44
UK Coronavirus Cases Up More Than 50% In A WeekUK Coronavirus Cases Up More Than 50% In A WeekPA

The UK has just recorded its highest ever number of daily coronavirus infections, with cases having risen by over 50% in one week.

There were 35,928 new cases in Britain as of Sunday, December 20, as well as 326 deaths within 28 days of a positive test. This showed a 9.9% increase in deaths compared with the week before.

Advert

According to government data, the latest R number in the UK is estimated at 1.1 to 1.2 with a daily infection growth rate range of +1% to +4% as of December 18.

Covid testingCovid testingPA Images

The new figures are the highest the UK has records, the Independent reports.

The British government has now tightened restrictions in London and the south east of England through the new tier 4 measures, in an attempt to control the spread of a new, fast-spreading variant of the virus.

Advert

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned those living in tier 4 areas to ‘behave as if they might well have the virus’, describing the new strain of the virus being ‘out of control’.

Speaking with Sky News’ Sophy Ridge, Hancock emphasised that the country now faces an ‘enormous challenge’ in controlling this new strain, stating that it is ‘more important now than ever’ to stick to the rules ‘because this is deadly serious’.

He added:

This is a deadly disease, we need to keep it under control, and it has been made more difficult by this new variant.

Advert
Matt HancockMatt HancockPA Images

Tier 4 measures have now been introduced in London, parts of east and south east England and Wales, following soaring cases of the new variant of coronavirus. It’s expected that Scotland will also move to Tier 4 later this month.

Around 21 million people were put under the new restrictions at midnight on December 19. People in tier 4 areas are being told to stay at home over the festive period. The planned relaxation of rules for a five-day period over Christmas having been scrapped. Non-essential shops and businesses have also been told to close.

University of Birmingham professor of microbial genomics and bioinformation, Nick Loman, told a briefing by the Science Media Centre on December 15 that the variant had first been detected in late September, the British Medical Journal reports.

Advert

It’s now said to account for 20% of viruses sequenced in Norfolk, 10% in Essex, and 3% in Suffolk, and is thought to have evolved in the UK, with ‘no data to suggest it had been imported from abroad’.

It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Twitter Tells Trump He Lost The Election To Biden On His Own Tweets
News

Twitter Tells Trump He Lost The Election To Biden On His Own Tweets

Mia Khalifa Filmed ‘Using Face Mask To Pick Up Dog Poo, Then Putting It On Her Face’
News

Mia Khalifa Filmed ‘Using Face Mask To Pick Up Dog Poo, Then Putting It On Her Face’

Woman Whose Jet Skiing Boyfriend Was Arrested During Lockdown Wants To Marry Him
Life

Woman Whose Jet Skiing Boyfriend Was Arrested During Lockdown Wants To Marry Him

Brazilian Supreme Court Rules Anti-Vaxxers Will Be Banned From Public Spaces
News

Brazilian Supreme Court Rules Anti-Vaxxers Will Be Banned From Public Spaces

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Coronavirus, Pandemic, UK

Credits

GOV.UK Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the UK and 3 others

  1. GOV.UK Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the UK

    UK Summary

  2. Sky News

    COVID-19: 'This is deadly serious' - New coronavirus variant 'out of control', health secretary warns

  3. British Medical Journal (BMJ)

    Covid-19: New coronavirus variant is identified in UK

  4. Independent

    UK coronavirus cases up more than 50% in a week

 