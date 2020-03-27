UK Coronavirus Relief Fund Raises Nearly £11 Million In One Week
The National Emergencies Trust has announced nearly £11 million has been raised during the first week of their Coronavirus Appeal.
The first allocations of almost £2.5 million will be given to charities working on the front line, helping those members of society who need the most assistance right now.
This money will be distributed to 46 local community foundations across the UK via UK Community Foundations.
The appeal was launched last week in partnership with the British Red Cross and with support from the Duke of Cambridge.
Funding will enable charities to give assistance in a number of vital areas, including getting food to those who are isolated and offering protection to vulnerable children during school closures.
Money will also go towards helping those who are recovering at home after having recently left hospital, as well as those who are currently contending with debt issues. There will also be funds allocated to supporting individuals with their mental wellbeing.
Lord Dannatt, Chairman of the National Emergencies Trust, said:
We are delighted that there is growing support for the Trust and that we have been able to start getting money out to organisations who can help people within a week of launching.
But we need much more. That’s why we are calling on everyone, even at this unsettling time to dig deep and make a contribution. That generosity will ensure that we get through this unprecedented time with our most vulnerable communities cared for and supported.
Interim CEO of UK Community Foundations, Rosemary Macdonald, said:
Never before have we had to pull together so quickly to support the most vulnerable in our society. Through our network of 46 community foundations, we have an in-depth understanding of local need and will ensure the generous donations support local groups to tackle this crisis.
The Trust has so far received thousands of donations from businesses and charitable foundations, as well as members of the public.
Substantial donations have come from charitable trusts such as The Sainsbury Family, Westminster Abbey, the CHK Foundation, the SC Catto Charitable Trust, the CASE Foundation and the Garfield Weston Foundation.
Among the private companies donating, the most significant donors include Hewlett-Packard, Marks & Spencer, RBS, Natwest, Nationwide, Mulberry, Co-op and Iceland.
Various Premier League stars have backed this appeal through the launch of #FootballUnited, an initiative aiming to raise £100,000 to assist local communities through the National Emergencies Trust appeal.
You can donate to the fund for yourself here.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
