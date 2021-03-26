UK Could See Record Mini-Heatwave Next Week As Lockdown Eases

Pexels

Temperatures in the UK could reach over 25°C next week in what’s being described as a ‘mini-heatwave’.

Anyone who lives in the UK knows the weather is extremely fickle, so us Brits love to lap up the sunshine when it intermittently shows itself.

The week commencing March 29 is predicted to have record breaking temperatures for this time of year and reach highs of 25.6°C which will match temperatures in southwest France and southern Spain.

The last time the country saw temperatures this high in March was in Mapel, Cambridgeshire, in 1968.

Pexels

The sunshine is expected to be relatively widespread with many parts of both England and Wales being treated to temperatures 20°C upwards due to a southerly air flow.

According to Sky News, some parts of the north will remain wet (nothing new there then), but will still see some of the warmer temperatures. Meanwhile, eastern parts of Scotland will reach temperatures in the upper teens.

The warm weather will come as the country’s lockdown restrictions ease and the government’s ‘stay at home’ order is lifted.

This is expected to be replaced with a ‘stay local’ directive instead, Business Live reports, which will mean people are able to leave their homes but must restrict their travel and stay within their village, town or the part of a city where they live.

PA Images

March 29 also sees people being allowed to meet others outdoors and can have gatherings of six people or with two different households, including in private gardens.

Many outdoor sports facilities will also be reopening their doors after being shut for several weeks.

The country’s next steps of coming out of lockdown are scheduled to take place April 12 where non-essential retail, such as pubs, clothing shops, beauty salons and gyms, will be able to reopen. Hospitality will only be able to accommodate for customers in an outdoor capacity, however.

Pexels

While we’ll be starting next week with sunshine, come the Easter weekend the UK will be back to its usual cold weather, Sky News reports.

The news outlet predicts we’ll be hit with ‘blustery showers turning increasingly wintry’ – please refer back to the top of the article where I describe British weather a fickle.

Some parts of the UK may even have snow. The snow is most likely to hit high grounds in Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland, northwest England and Wales.

Oh the joys of living in Britain.

